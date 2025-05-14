“REAL CINEMA IS COMING” — Fans go wild as BTS’ Jin teases heart fluttering romance with ’Don’t Say You Love Me' D-1 Poster release

BTS’ Jin has unveiled the official D-1 poster for his upcoming solo track Don’t Say You Love Me on May 15, 2025 KST, marking just one day left before its highly anticipated release on May 16. Released alongside another poster, this track serves as the title song for his new solo album ECHO.

His dive into a romantic concept and music video for the first time in his solo career is creating a buzz among fans. The MV stars K-drama actress Shin Sae-kyeong as the female lead, with the storyline unfolding as a love narrative between her and the BTS star.

One of the posters showcases the two sitting close, gazing into each other’s eyes, while the second poster is a collage of four emotionally charged scenes. The first frame is a black-and-white shot of Jin looking down from what seems to be a balcony with the words “Don’t Say You Love Me.”

The second part displays a shot of a figure walking away, with the phrase “You just gotta let me go” printed on the left. The third panel lists the names of the two stars, and the final part shows him and Shin Sae-kyeong running hand-in-hand.

The teaser for the song, released a day earlier, has already stirred up excitement among fans with its emotionally rich, bittersweet romantic tone. One fan said,

“OMGGG THEE REAL CINEMA IS COMING ”

ARMYs are especially eager to see how Jin brings this new genre to life, and many are already expressing overwhelming love and anticipation in the comments under the posters.

“This is gonna be soooooo pretty!! I just know! And as a long time kdrama lover, I've missed her.” A fan said.

“So beautiful... already wishing they could sort things out and be together again..Don't Say You Love Me will break my heart but I can't wait,” a fan anticipating the music video.

“Love the posters!!! The photos are amazing and both of them look stunning,” a fan commented.

“The poster really gives a k-drama vibe..actor jin pls think about it,” a fan expressed.

Some fans expressed that the MV could easily be a K-drama,

“Like a masterpiece that stepped out of a frame,” a fan described creatively.

“SOO PRETTY SO GOOD CANT WAIT TO WATCH THE WHOLE THING,” a fan exclaimed.

“Omg this is really going to be a cinematic mv so much excited can't wait for it to this don't say you love me a masterpiece,” a fan wrote.

Jin's second solo album ECHO to be released on May 16

BTS’ Jin is all set to release his second solo EP, ECHO, on May 16. Coming not long after his debut solo album Happy, this new project takes a different direction, exploring deeper emotions and more serious themes.

ECHO features a total of seven tracks and boasts a long lineup of collaborators, including Pdogg, Max Graham, Ellie Suh, Yojiro Noda of RADWIMPS, and Sean Fischer, among others.

Fans eagerly anticipate this release, as it promises to showcase a side of Jin that hasn’t been fully seen before, especially in a solo context.

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More