"Musical genius" — Fans celebrate as Jin co-writes and produces 4 Echo tracks, collaborating with ADORA & Radwimps' Yojiro Noda

BTS member Jin, aka Kim Seok-jin, has expanded his musical portfolio with his latest project, Echo, taking on roles in both songwriting and composition. The singer-songwriter has been credited for both composition and lyric writing on four tracks.

As per the official music publishing information, Kim was actively involved in the creative process of Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (with YENA), Rope It, and With the Clouds. His role went beyond lyrical storytelling to the actual sonic direction of the songs.

The artist collaborated with a range of producers and writers, such as Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, and Ellie Suh of Joombas, in this album. The vocalist also assisted in crafting the distinctive electronic emotional tone that characterizes ECHO. Interestingly, 구름과 떠나는 여행, aka With the Clouds, features collaboration with ADORA, a celebrated Korean producer, and Yojiro Noda, the lead singer of the legendary Japanese rock band Radwimps.

Following the reveal of Kim’s extensive involvement in ECHO’s songwriting and composition, fans have rushed in to commend the Awake singer's greater role in the production, calling him a "musical genius" on social media. One fan comments,

"Songwriter and composing credit for half of his album ohh musical genius seokjin you will never fail to amaze me."

Many praised his dedication to his craft and his growth as an artist, highlighting how his personal touch is evident in the music. Comments flooded platforms like X, celebrating his efforts and recognizing his journey as a singer-songwriter.

"So happy that hes involved in writing of his music a lot these days," one X user said.

"You can easily tell that Seokjin loves music," wrote one netizen.

"Kim Seokjin, the artist that you are. So proud of you," read a comment from a fan.

"This is what you get when you stan a talented men who write his own music," said an individual on X.

The cross-border collaboration has already generated interest among fans, especially those familiar with Noda’s acclaimed work on the Your Name soundtrack.

Many expressed their surprise and enthusiasm over this unexpected collaboration, noting how the BTS member’s partnership with renowned Japanese artists adds a fresh dimension to his music. Supporters also pointed out the blend of familiar names among the album’s credits, suggesting it contributes to the cohesive sound of ECHO.

"You are telling me that Yoshiro Noda from radwimps... who worked on Kimi No Na Wa aka Your Name... wrote and composed with Seokjin on his album," said one netizen.

"I loved track 5 the second I heard the medley. No surprise it's by Yojiro Noda and i always favored j-pop melodies and discographies. I'm glad that Jin works more with Japanese artist too. He knows his craft. This is gonna be a hit!!!!" wrote one supporter.

"Yojiro, liv miraldi, adora, Nathan Fertig, Wyatt Sanders i love their work a lot of similar names except a few additions makes sense they worked on happy at the same time. echo feels more cohesive im so so excited," an X user tweeted.

"Yojiro Noda, member of the Japanese band Radwimps who are famous for composing the soundtrack for the film "Your Name", has songwriting and production credits on Jin's album "Echo" The album will be a gem," added another netizen.

Jin to return with introspective second mini album ECHO, showcasing deeper themes and personal storytelling

The eldest BTS member will return with his second mini album, ECHO, due to drop on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm KST. Having landed just half a year following his debut solo album, Happy, the new record is a deeper, more introspective chapter of his musical narrative.

The album features an extensive lineup of collaborators, including Pdogg, Benjamin Samama, Digital Farm Animals, Matt Thomson, Max Graham, Matt Attard, Ellie Suh, Four Seasons from 153/Joombas, Moon Yeo Leum, Yojiro Noda of Radwimps, ADORA, Neil Ormandy, Francis Karel, Liv Miraldi, Sean Fischer, and more.

ECHO boasts 7 tracks altogether, each delving into rich themes of love, loss, introspection, and emotional complexity. The album showcases Kim's artistic range, as each song provides a unique mood and message.

The full tracklist for ECHO is:

Don't Say You Love Me (Title Track)—Written by Nathan Fertig & Wyatt Sanders Nothing Without Your Love—Written by Pdogg, Benjamin Samama, Digital Farm Animals, Matt Thomson, Max Graham, Matt Attard, Jin (진), 이스란 (Lee Seu Ran), danke (lalala studio), Ellie Suh, 진리 (Jinli), 4계절 (Four Seasons) (153/Joombas), 김채아 (Kim Chae Ah), 이하은 (Lee Ha Eun) & 이앵두 (Lee Aeng Du) Loser (with YENA)—Written by Pdogg, Matt Thomson, Max Graham, Matt Attard, Ciara Muscat, Ryan Bickley, Jin (진), GHSTLOOP, danke (lalala studio), 진리 (Jinli), Liljune (KOR), 강은정 (Kang Eun Jeong), 트루 (tru) (153/Joombas), 세영 (Se Young) (153/Joombas), 김채아 (Kim Chae Ah), 이하은 (Lee Ha Eun) & 이앵두 (Lee Aeng Du) Rope It—Written by Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, Benjamin Samama, Oscar Bell, James Keys, sokodomo (소코도모), Jin (진), 문여름 (Moon Yeo Leum), Ellie Suh, 트루 (tru) (153/Joombas), & 세영 (Se Young) (153/Joombas) 구름과 떠나는 여행 (With the Clouds)—Written by 野田洋次郎 (Yojiro Noda), Pdogg, Jin (진), & ADORA Background—Written by Neil Ormandy, Francis Karel, Liv Miraldi, Sean Fischer, Martin Wave, Enrique Maza Sánchez, Ellie Suh, bay (153/Joombas), Mia (미아) (KOR), 황유빈 (Hwang Yoo Bin), 트루 (tru) (153/Joombas), 세영 (Se Young) (153/Joombas) & 진리 (Jinli) 오늘의 나에게 (To Me, Today)—Written by Pdogg, Ninos Hanna, William Segerdahl, sokodomo (소코도모), Ellie Suh, GHSTLOOP, danke (lalala studio), 황유빈 (Hwang Yoo Bin), 차리 (cha ri) (153/Joombas), 조윤경 (Cho Yun Kyoung) & Jeanjinn.jane.

The title track, Don't Say You Love Me, is about the agonizing discovery of a love that cannot continue, yet emotions linger. Nothing Without Your Love expresses moments of sheer vulnerability, while Loser, with YENA, touches on feelings of insecurity and self-doubt.

On a brighter note, Rope It sends an inspiring message regarding the pursuit of one's passions. A Journey with the Clouds brings a touching image of long-term friendship and nurturing.

Background expresses the sadness of broken relationships and the burdening weight of being left behind as a memory. Closing out the album, Today's Me gives a soft encouragement to live for the moment, accepting oneself for who they are and with dignity.

In addition to the release of his second mini-album, ECHO, Kim has revealed plans for his first-ever solo world tour. The tour will kick off with an opening concert in Goyang, South Korea. The tour is also set to reach fans across Japan, North America, and Europe, bringing his solo music to global audiences.

