"Beautiful inside out" - fans cheer as BTS Jin donates 100 million won to Seoul Asan Medical Center for Children's Day

BTS member Jin celebrated Children's Day of South Korea on May 5, 2025, with a generous act. South Korean news outlet News 1 reported that Kim Seokjin donated 100 million won to Seoul Asan Medical Center. The contribution aims to support the medical care and treatment of young patients at the facility. Describing the reason for his sincere donation, the vocalist expressed his worry about children suffering from illness and hoped for their speedy recovery.

Ad

"My heart aches whenever I see children fighting illness. I decided to make a small donation in the hope that sick children will quickly regain their health and be able to run and play brightly." the Epiphany singer said.

The hospital announced that the singer-songwriter's donation will help improve the medical environment and treatment facilities for children and young people fighting disease. In the wake of the news, fans swarmed social media with congratulatory and appreciative messages. They praised him for his kindness and ongoing contributions to make a difference off the stage. One fan commented,

Ad

Trending

"My man is so beautiful inside out. Thank you so much Seokjin for always inspiring me. When I thought that I couldn't be prouder of you, you prove me wrong"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"But seriously, every time I think I can't possibly love Seokjin even MORE, he goes & proves me wrong, like my heart is just sooo... Just truly one of a kind soul, the best role model & source of inspiration that always helps keeping my hope in humanity slightly alive.." shared another fan.

"You always set an example of being a good person. May the universe always accompany your success" wrote a netizen.

Ad

"The spirit of donating to help others is truly wonderful, and I love how Jin's comments at times like this are always warm and filled with kindness TT Even though I haven't heard it directly from Jin himself in a video, I think his choice of words and the reason for his donation are very Jin-like" said an X user.

Ad

"Seokjin didn't just donate 100 million won he gave love to children fighting for their lives His heart is as gentle as his smile. The world isn't always fair, but people like him make it feel a little warmer" read a comment from another fan.

Many fans praised not only the size of the donation but also the sincerity behind his words and the impact of his continued acts of kindness.

Ad

"How pure that heart is which aches when it see misery on innocence. That's truly deep to say something like this, you have to experience the pain to say it and he say it like it's his own experience. I love the one he was and he had become" wrote an individual on X.

Ad

"Kuddos to our ever kind, compassionate and generous Kim Seokjin! Truly, a small act of charity creates endless ripples of kindness which goes a long way to help the needy and less fortunate in society. Proud of you always, my nini!" commented one fan.

"Jin, you're a blessing to these children, more blessings to come for you for ur kind generosity. May your tribe increase. More power to you" said this netizen.

Ad

"Jin's love speaks louder than words. His quiet generosity, driven by pure empathy, brings real light to children who need it most. This isn't just a donation,it's a reflection of his heart" shared another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS’s Jin to release mini-album ECHO and begin solo world tour following charitable initiatives

The singer has long proved himself to be a devoted advocate of worthy causes by making a series of charitable donations throughout his career. In 2019, he became a member of UNICEF's Honors Club, a select group of donors whose donations reach over 100 million Korean won. His membership came after sustained donations in aid of UNICEF's cause to safeguard and enhance the welfare of children everywhere.

Ad

Just earlier this year, in January 2025, the I'll Be There singer donated 100 million won to Korea University Medical Center. The donation was aimed at providing treatment for terminally ill patients in underdeveloped countries. Aside from financial donations, the vocalist has also participated in volunteer work on the ground. On April 3, 2025, he visited Gilan Middle School in Gilan-myeon and assisted in serving meals to wildfire sufferers and firefighters.

Besides the BTS vocalist, singer IU donated 152 million KRW on Children's Day under the name, 'IUAENA'.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the career front, the singer-songwriter is gearing up for his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, which starts on June 28, 2025. The tour begins with 2 concerts at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea on June 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. KST.

After the initial performances in Korea, the tour will proceed through several cities in Asia, North America, and Europe. Initial reports suggest a high level of fan interest, with tickets for several venues selling out in minutes after going on sale.

Ad

This tour follows the recent announcement of his new mini-album, ECHO, which will be released on May 16, 2025, at 1 p.m. KST. The mini-album contains 7 songs exploring themes of emotional distance, self-improvement, and the pursuit of deep connection. The tracklist features a duet with ex-IZ*ONE member Choi Ye-na on a song called Loser.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More