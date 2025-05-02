“Booked and busy and IN DEMAND”- Fans react as Handsome Guys PD Ryu Ho-jin reveals efforts to recruit BTS' Jin as 6th regular member

On May 2, 2025, Handsome Guys producer Ryu Ho-jin was interviewed by South Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports, where he talked about the possibility of BTS' Jin joining the show as a fixed cast member. When asked whether there were ongoing plans to make BTS' Jin the sixth official member of the variety program, PD Ryu responded by saying,

"We are continuously trying to recruit him. I know he will soon be very busy, so I am only half-joking and half-seriously talking about it."

He further explained that BTS' Jin shares a strong connection with the existing cast members and feels at ease during filming.

"He is very close with our members. He seems to feel comfortable not only with the members but also on the set. He has a natural interest in new things, such as challenging environments, travelling, and food, so I think he likes the situations he experiences on Handsome Guys. I am grateful," Ryu said.

Following PD Ryu Ho-jin’s remarks, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the same. Many highlighted BTS' Jin strong on-screen presence, natural charisma, and positive rapport with the cast, with one fan on X writing:

"Booked and busy and IN DEMAND."

Several other fans expressed similar sentiments, noting how various variety shows want BTS' Jin to join their cast.

"Kian wants him in the second part of the program. They want him to be the sixth member and to be with them all the time. Jin is loved and wanted. His personality is crazy. Anyone who gets to know him loves him," said one fan.

"See when you have an interesting personality AND a delight to be around not just on but also off camera," wrote an X user.

"Seokjin is the target of producers no wonder many people don't like him, apart from being successful as a singer he can also be successful in many projects that are not related to music," mentioned another fan.

"Not to mention all the members kept asking him to come back - willing to do everything for him to be on the show again. He’s loved and everyone is fond of him in the show, so he definitely will come back," read a comment.

Many showed interest in BTS' Jin’s potential involvement in future episodes, expressing enthusiasm for seeing him in a regular or semi-regular role. Fans also attributed this to his compatibility with the variety show genre and his chemistry with the other members.

"I would LOVE to see Jin have a regular spot on handsome guys. I hope he'll be able to figure out some kind of semi-regular contract with a fun variety show going forward, even if he can't do RunJin each week, he just has so much fun doing them," tweeted an individual.

"Im such a fan of Handsome Guys x Jin! If I were to pick which Jin variety is my most fave, it’s hard to choose between KBBAB and this. Still wishing for that Return of Superman guesting tho!" shared a fan.

"Based on the two eps he appeared before, he looked genuinely interested in the historical facts. The chemistry among them was great too," mentioned one X user.

"I really wish Jin would join this program instead of Kian's program because the ages of all the people in it are close to each other," added a fan.

BTS' Jin set to make third appearance on Handsome Guys amid the show's format change

BTS' Jin is set to appear for the third time on the South Korean variety program Handsome Guys, and the episode featuring him is set to air sometime in May 2025, as confirmed by My Daily on April 16.

The BTS member has previously appeared twice on the show. First, he came as a guest in the pilot episode, where he lost a game and had to do a temp job of wrapping mackerel. A month later, his second appearance in Revenge Match resulted in a tie after a snow bath dare.

Handsome Guys, which premiered in December 2024, initially focused on discovering Korea's culture, nature, and people. Hosted by Kim Dong-hyun, Cha Tae-hyun, and Lee Yi-kyung, along with Shin Seung-ho and Oh Sang-uk, the show has recently changed its format.

The transition from emphasising "cultural heritage exploration" to "restaurant exploration" started on April 17 and involves a new broadcast schedule of 8:40 PM on Thursdays instead of its original 5:40 PM position on Sundays.

As per Ilgan Sports, the restructuring was a success, as viewership rates increased more than double, going from 0.9% to 1.8% (according to Nielsen Korea's nationwide paid households) following the adoption of the new format.

PD Ryu Ho-jin offered the rationale that the new format was meant to capture the carefree and relaxed environment among friends and co-workers having meals together in Seoul, hoping to provide viewers with a light-hearted and fun show to relax to on a weekday evening.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jin is set to embark on his first solo world tour, titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, beginning June 28, 2025. The tour will follow the release of his upcoming mini-album, ECHO, and will kick off with two back-to-back concerts at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea on June 28 and 29 at 7 pm KST.

It will then proceed to other cities in Asia, North America, and Europe. Based on initial reports, ticket sales have been strong, with some venues selling out within minutes of availability.

Before the tour, BTS' Jin is set to drop his second solo mini album, ECHO, on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm KST. The seven-track album delves into themes of human connection, disconnection, and self-improvement, with a collaboration with ex-IZ*ONE member Choi Ye-na on the song Loser.

