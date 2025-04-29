“WE NEED ACTOR JIN IN A DRAMA” — Fans in a frenzy as BTS’ Jin is set to take on a John Wick parody in upcoming RUN JIN episode

On April 29, 2025, BTS' Jin dropped episode 32 from his ongoing YouTube variety show RUN JIN. Titled Game Master Showdown 2, the episode is the second part of the previous week's gig, where the BTS star unites with TXT members Yeonjun & Taehyun, ENHYPEN's Jungwon & Jay, and singer-entertainer Dongpyo.

Meanwhile, BTS' eldest member is set to bring his variety show spin-off RUN JIN to new heights with an action-packed John Wick parody in the forthcoming episode 33, slated to drop on May 6, 2025, at 9 pm KST.

While early episodes emphasized light-hearted hijinks—like hiking Mt. Hallasan or attempting zombie makeovers—RUN JIN has steadily amped up its production values, incorporating themed sets, elaborate costumes, and choreographed action segments. As episode 33 approaches, the creative team teased a full-blown homage to the John Wick franchise, marking the show's most ambitious stunt yet.

In the episode 33 preview clip, the BTS singer was wearing a black suit and getting kidnapped by a group of thugs. After his blindfold gets taken off, the camera cuts to the scene, showing Jin engaging in a fight with all the thugs.

Social media exploded with fans dubbing him "Jin Wick" and flooding X and Instagram with clips and memes of Jin mimicking the legendary hitman's signature moves. The hype reignited long-standing calls for Jin to make his official acting debut, with ARMY rallying behind the hashtag "ACTOR JIN."

One fan wrote on X:

"OH PLEASE WE NEED ACTOR JIN IN A DRAMA."

Calls for Jin's scripted acting date back years, with fans highlighting his visual appeal and on-camera charisma. The latest RUN JIN episode preview reignited fans' hopes to see the idol in a movie or drama someday.

"Kim Seokjin really be providing high quality content one after another and best part of it is you can never read his next moves. Like what is this top tier upcoming Jin Wick episode of #RunJin having Kim Seokjin in action????" a fan wrote.

"OMFG Y'ALL WE ARE GETTING ACTOR JIN AS JIN (JOHN) WICK FOR NEXT EPISODE. Kim Seokjin on his Action Star debut omg i've prayed for times like this," another fan added.

"OHMYGOD ACTOR SEOKJIN?!?? CAN'T WAIT FOR THE NEXT EPISODE!" another fan said.

Others expressed their excitement for episode 33 to be released soon so that they could see Jin fighting goons.

"Jin Wick??? Wth! My fave action franchise John Wick with starring Kim Seokjin??? What a bomb!" a fan reacted.

"Next episode of Runjin promises to have us all on our knees. 'Cause what's this?" another fan remarked.

"Jin Wick throws a punch and I choked on my own breath. Why is the suit tailored like sin? I'm not watching a preview of the next Runjin episode, I'm being spiritually wrecked. Sir, come fight me next, I won't dodge," another fan commented.

BTS Jin's Run Jin takes a leaf from John Wick and other hitman mythos for variety

The John Wick series, created by Derek Kolstad and starring Keanu Reeves as the stoic ex-assassin, is celebrated for its neo-noir aesthetic, intricate gun-fu choreography, and emotional through-line of loss and vengeance.

RUN JIN plans to translate this world into a variety show format by staging a mock high-stakes rescue mission, complete with choreographed take-downs of stunt-doll thugs and chore-acted car-chase mini-games. While the full breakdown remains under wraps, fans could expect the RUN JIN set to feature smoke machines, dramatic lighting, and more fight scenes.

Before BTS debuted, Jin attended auditions and briefly enrolled in an acting major at university—until his path veered when he was scouted on the street and invited to join BTS as a vocalist. In multiple interviews, he confessed a lifelong fascination with portraying complex characters, citing the historical drama Queen Seondeok as an early inspiration.

RUN JIN has inadvertently doubled as an on-the-job acting school. From ghost-meeting segments in episode 11 to staging mock martial arts duels, Jin has learned to convey narrative tension, comedic beats, and physical storytelling—all core drama acting skills.

As the countdown to May 6 continues, fans expressed heightened anticipation and excitement for the release of episode 33's Jin Wick segment from RUN JIN. It will be dropped on BANTANTV (YouTube).

