“We are not ready” — Fan anticipation soars as ‘Echo’ is reported to showcase BTS’ Jin’s untamed rocker side in contrast to 'Happy's youthful charm

On April 29, 2025, JTBC News reported that South Korean singer Jin of BTS is set to release his highly anticipated second solo EP, Echo, on May 16, 2025, showcasing an “untamed rocker side” across seven dynamic tracks that delve into universal life experiences through a band-driven sound.

Ad

This follow-up to his debut solo mini-album Happy channels a markedly moodier and more introspective tone, diverging from Happy’s bright, nostalgic exploration of joy and youthful optimism.

Fans’ excitement has reached a fever pitch, fueled by a steady rollout of teasers and concept photos since mid-April, and by news of Jin’s first-ever solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, slated to kick off in late June. Through Echo, the singer aims to connect more deeply with ARMY, marking a new chapter in his solo artistry.

Ad

Trending

Fans became enthralled to read “untamed rocker side” in the latest news article. They expressed their excitement on social media. One fan wrote on X:

"We are not ready"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since mid-April, Jin has steadily teased Echo with a string of concept visuals and “eye contact” concept videos that highlight his rocker aesthetic, complete with bold styling and gritty backdrops. Fans expressed heightened anticipation to see the artist's "untamed" rockstar side.

"Wilder side- untamed- WTF a whole album full of these tracks??? im shaking what even is echo about," a fan wrote.

"DARKER, WILDER TONE!!?? ECHO IS COMING," another fan said.

Ad

"Give that track to me, i wanna listen," another fan added.

Social media was ablaze with fan theories and reactions, with ARMY speculating on each track’s sound and praising the bold shift from Happy’s lighter tone.

"OMG IM SO EXCITED! I love songs with a darker, wilder vibe," a fan wrote.

"I read darker, wilder and untamed.. and thats all i need to know... bring it on Seokjin," another fan remarked.

Ad

"Dionysus Jin is coming back with a whole album.. us rock fan Armys have been waiting for years.. (thank you Hobi for JitB).. Echo is coming!!" another fan added.

BTS' Jin's Echo and Happy contrasting themes, upcoming solo world tour, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jin’s second solo project was officially announced via BIGHIT MUSIC on April 15, 2025, with the agency revealing that daily comeback details would be unveiled between April 15 and April 19 at 6 a.m. KST.

On April 17, the lead single Don’t Say You Love Me and the full seven-track lineup were confirmed, setting the stage for a May 16 release. Pre-orders for Echo opened on April 15 at 11 a.m. KST, and the album will be available in physical versions I, II, and III, each including exclusive photo books, lyric booklets, and collectible photo cards.

Ad

The BTS idol's debut solo EP, Happy, released on November 15, 2024, centered on the theme of finding happiness, featuring upbeat rock-pop and feel-good melodies designed to uplift listeners and convey positivity.

With tracks like Running Wild and I’ll Be There, Happy embraced a bright, nostalgic vibe, incorporating rockabilly and alternative rock elements alongside collaborations with international artists such as members of ONE OK ROCK.

In sharp contrast, Echo delves into more complex emotional territory—yearning, vulnerability, and introspection—while retaining a core band sound.

Ad

Echo comprises seven tracks that traverse a spectrum of moods:

Don’t Say You Love Me – A lead single that captures the tension of a relationship on the brink, blending melancholic lyricism with ironic twists. Nothing Without Your Love – A heartfelt ode to the necessity of genuine affection, underscored by swelling guitar riffs. Loser (feat. Yena) – A bittersweet duet with IZ*ONE’s Choi Yena, exploring vulnerability and self-doubt against a grunge-tinged backdrop. Rope It – A bold anthem about letting go and moving forward, characterized by driving rhythms and anthemic choruses. A Journey with the Clouds (구름과 떠나는 여행) – A dreamlike escapade set to atmospheric instrumentation, evoking a sense of freedom and solace. Background – A reflective piece that lingers on memories of a past love, with dynamic shifts between soft verses and powerful crescendos. To Today’s Me (오늘의 나에게) – A self-addressed letter offering encouragement and gratitude, closing the EP with an intimate piano-driven ballad.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The singer takes an active, creative role on Echo, serving as lyricist on the majority of the EP’s tracks. According to Dispatch, he co-wrote the lyrics for Nothing Without Your Love, Loser, Rope It, and A Journey with the Clouds, infusing each song with personal reflections and emotional authenticity.

Echo is built upon the concept of universal experiences of love, pain, and emotional turmoil, aiming to resonate with listeners through stories of love, loss, and self-discovery. The album’s core band instrumentation features electric guitars, live drums, and bass.

Ad

To support Echo, the BTS idol will embark on the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, his first solo world tour, kicks off on June 28–29 at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in Korea before heading to Japan (Chiba and Osaka), North America (Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark), and Europe (London, Amsterdam) through early August.

Each city will host two consecutive concert dates, promising fans extended live experiences and fan-favorite tracks from both albums. The tour’s title draws inspiration from the BTS singer's variety series Run Jin, reflecting his journey to “run” toward ARMY around the globe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More