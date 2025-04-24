“He is an all rounder” — Fans react as BTS' Jin’s hidden boxing skills get displayed in Kian’s Bizarre B&B unreleased clip

On April 24, 2025, Netflix K-Content dropped an unreleased clip of BTS' Jin having a boxing and sparring session with one of the guests in Kian's Bizarre B&B. The guest was Chung-il, who works in a hotel and is also a trained MMA fighter.

In the clip, the K-pop idol is seen demonstrating precise footwork, swift jabs, and impressive defensive maneuvers, all indicative of someone with a foundational understanding of boxing techniques. Jin's form and agility suggest that he has undergone some level of training or has a natural aptitude for the sport.

Chung-il and other guests hilariously called BTS' Jin out on his supposed pretense as they were convinced the idol had some boxing training. Meanwhile, Jin kept denying having any knowledge about boxing and sparring.

The footage, which is now circulating on social media platforms, reveals a side of the BTS idol that fans rarely get to see. The unexpected display of boxing skills elicited a wave of reactions from fans worldwide, as one fan called him an "ACE" and an "all rounder," writing:

"#JIN is the ACE, he is an all rounder."

Many fans expressed that Jin has always been into sports and even took some boxing lessons when BTS released Bangtan Bomb videos on YouTube.

"Every1 in the comments saying he learned it from jk but those who watched bts old contents and bangtan bomb know its the other way around," a fan wrote.

"This reminds me of the time he made Chris Martin teach him how to play the guitar acting like he didn't know anything, the yoongi saying: but yo do know," another said.

"Hasn’t he done this before isn’t there a video? Why he lying he started this before JK did I remember," one fan added.

Others mentioned how Jin has always been good at everything he does, wondering if there's any skill he doesn't have.

"Real ones know he was the og bangtan gymrat with a love for anything athletic," a fan commented.

"It’s so fun watching him denying that he trained before. Maybe cuz it’s been so long that he do boxing regularly that he lacked confidence in showing his athleticism, but you still got it Jin!!" one fan said.

"At this point does he have smth that he isn't good at it?! He aced everything he tried by now," another added.

BTS' Jin previously displayed hidden boxing skills in Run Jin with MMA star Kim Dong-hyun

In episode 14 of BTS' Jin's solo variety show, Run Jin, fans were left astounded as the idol showcased his impressive boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) abilities. The episode, which aired on December 17, 2024, featured Jin inviting veteran MMA fighter Kim Dong-hyun for a second time, along with broadcaster Jonathan, to engage in a series of challenging physical tasks.

The episode commenced with BTS' Jin arriving at Kim Dong-hyun's gym, where he was greeted warmly by the MMA legend. Despite initial nervousness, Jin quickly adapted to the environment, demonstrating his athletic prowess.

The trio then took on various challenges, including attempting to knock Kim off balance and flipping him over while he lay on the ground. Further, BTS' Jin managed to impress Kim Dong-hyun with his strength and technique. In a particularly notable moment, Jin succeeded in flipping Kim Dong-hyun—a feat that even five people couldn't accomplish previously.

The episode also featured an endurance challenge on a steep treadmill dubbed "My Mountain," designed by Kim Dong-hyun himself. BTS' Jin impressively lasted 1 minute and 32 seconds on the machine, a time comparable to that of professional fighters.

Meanwhile, Jonathan attempted the same challenge but lasted only 1 minute and 8 seconds, leading to lighthearted banter among the trio.

BTS' Jin's unexpected display of boxing skills in the unreleased clip from Kian’s Bizarre B&B has added another layer to his already diverse persona. Fans can stream the show on Netflix and also watch RUN JIN on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

