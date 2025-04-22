From BTS’ j-hope to TXT’s Yeonjun: Complete list of celebrity guests on Jin’s variety show RUN JIN explored ahead of grand finale

As BTS' Jin's solo variety show RUN JIN approaches its grand finale, fans are reflecting on the star-studded lineup of guests who have joined him on this entertaining journey.

Launched in August 2024 following Jin's military discharge, RUN JIN, a spin-off of the classic Run BTS! series, showcases the singer-songwriter's charm and humor while doing various adventures and games. Each episode has included some diverse celebrity guest features, too.

One of the most talked-about episodes featured TXT's Yeonjun, who joined the BTS star in Episode 4, titled Dangerous Invitation. Alongside YouTuber Kwak Tube and MMA fighter Kim Dong-hyun, Yeonjun participated in a series of hilarious challenges, including a game where incorrect answers led to being drenched with water.

The dynamic between Jin and Yeonjun was particularly endearing, with the BTS star referring to Yeonjun as his "baby brother," a moment that delighted fans and highlighted their close bond.

RUN JIN has featured a variety of celebrity guests, each bringing their unique flair to the show. Jin's fellow BTS member, j-hope, appeared in Episodes 16 and 17, engaging in friendly competition and showcasing their camaraderie. In Episode 19, TXT's Beomgyu faced off against Jin in rope climbing and other athletic challenges as they constantly bickered throughout the episode, making everyone laugh.

Seo Eun-kwang (BTOB) joined Jin for a musical segment, while Marry My Husband actor Lee Yi-kyung featured on the show for a hilarious face-off with two pro-level teenage Tennis players. Furthermore, South Korean actor and star Park Hyung-sik also locked horns with Jin in episode 28, leaving fans in stitches.

From ENHYPEN to Burried Hearts actor Park Hyung-sik: RUN JIN's roster filled with notable celebrity guests

RUN JIN has been praised for its high production value and Jin's ability to connect with guests and viewers. The show's format, combining adventure, games, and heartfelt conversations, has resonated with fans, offering a fresh perspective on Jin's personality outside his musical endeavors.

On April 22, 2025, the show aired episode 31, bringing back TXT's Yeonjun for a second time. Alongside him, TXT member Taehyun also joined the episode. ENHYPEN's Jungwon and Jay joined for a fun ride in the same episode, along with South Korean singer Son Dong-pyo, aka Dongpyo.

The latest RUN JIN episode's theme was "High School Students," as all the members pretended to be 18 years old and faced off in a hilarious battle of tasks, wits, and humor.

Meanwhile, let's take a brief look at all the celebrities from different fields who graced the stage of RUN JIN since its release:

Kim Dong-hyun Episodes 4–5, 14)

Episodes 4–5, 14) Kwaktube (Episodes 4–5)

(Episodes 4–5) TXT Yeonjun (Episodes 4–5, 31)

(Episodes 4–5, 31) TXT Beomgyu (Episode 19)

(Episode 19) TXT Taehyun (Episode 31)

(Episode 31) Lee Yi-kyung (Episodes 6, 18)

(Episodes 6, 18) Running Man host Jee Seok-jin (Episodes 7–8)

(Episodes 7–8) B1A4's Sandeul (Episodes 10, 17)

(Episodes 10, 17) Kim Min-kyung (Episode 12)

(Episode 12) Hong Yoon-hwa (Episode 12)

(Episode 12) Yoo Min-sang (Episode 12)

(Episode 12) Yoon Tae-ha (Episode 13)

(Episode 13) Jonathan Yiombi (Episodes 14, 23)

(Episodes 14, 23) Ko Seok-hyeon (Episode 14)

(Episode 14) Song Young-jae (Episode 14)

(Episode 14) BTS' j-hope (Episodes 15–16)

(Episodes 15–16) Kim Ga-yun (Episode 17)

(Episode 17) Heo Sun-haeng (Episode 17)

(Episode 17) Kim Tae-ha (Episode 17) — 3-year-old kid

(Episode 17) — 3-year-old kid Hong Jin-kyung (Episode 18)

(Episode 18) Yang Hak-seon (Episode 19)

(Episode 19) Shin Bong-sun (Episodes 20–21)

(Episodes 20–21) Lee Yong-jin (Episodes 20–21)

(Episodes 20–21) Heo Kyung-hwan (Episodes 20–21)

(Episodes 20–21) BTOB's Seo Eunkwang (Episodes 20–21)

(Episodes 20–21) Im Chaeyeon (Episode 22)

(Episode 22) Patricia Yiombi (Episode 23)

(Episode 23) Shin Seung-ho (Episodes 24–25)

(Episodes 24–25) Son Dong-pyo aka Dongpyo (Episodes 24–25, 31)

aka (Episodes 24–25, 31) Nam Chang-hee (Episodes 24–25)

(Episodes 24–25) Kangnam (Episode 26)

(Episode 26) Japanese Actor Matsushige Yutaka (Episode 26)

(Episode 26) Oh Sang-uk (Episode 27)

(Episode 27) Gu Bon-gil (Episode 27)

(Episode 27) Choi Ha-rang (Episode 27)

(Episode 27) Actor/Idol Park Hyung-sik (Episode 28)

(Episode 28) Mimiminu (Episode 29)

(Episode 29) Kian84 (Episode 30)

(Episode 30) Ji Ye-eun (Episode 30)

(Episode 30) ENHYPEN's Jay (Episode 31)

(Episode 31) ENHYPEN's Jungwon (Episode 31)

(Episode 31) Celebrity Chef Baek Jong-won (via phone call in episodes 1, 18)

As the series is set to conclude soon before BTS' Jin sets off on his solo world tour, fans are celebrating the memorable moments and the diverse lineup of guests who contributed to the show's success.

Fans can catch up on the episodes and get up-to-date with the content on BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, before Jin heads out on his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR world tour on June 28, 2025.

