“Atp he has 48 hours in a day” – Fans react as BTS’ Jin films 3rd appearance on Handsome Guys amid solo comeback and packed schedule

On April 16, 2025, South Korean media outlet My Daily shared that BTS' Jin has completed his third appearance on tvN's variety show Handsome Guys. The episode is set to broadcast sometime in May.

Ad

His return comes as the show debuts a reworked format and revised airtime. Now airing on Thursdays, Handsome Guys follows a new theme focused on food-based exploration. Fans reacted to the news by pointing out that Seojin has been keeping busy, even while juggling his other ventures.

"Atp he has 48 hours in a day💀," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many expressed surprise and amusement at the BTS member's packed schedule, noting how he continues to take on multiple activities despite his other commitments.

"Woahhhhh another appearance," a fan remarked.

"Exactly when does he have time to game? Booked and busy. We are so well fed by Seokjinnie," a netizen shared.

"Seokjin has been able to do all of this quietly while I complain about doing the dishes and call it a day," a user noted.

Ad

Others are excited about Jin’s return, with one calling him the “unofficial member” of the Handsome Guys and others expressing joy at the cast’s reunion.

"At this time, Jin is already the unofficial member of the Handsome Guys 😎," a viewer mentioned.

"The handsome guys family reunited 🥹," a person said.

"Woahhh can't wait 🫶💖," another fan added.

More about Jin's appearance on Handsome Guys

Ad

The Handsome Guys brings together veteran stars Kim Dong-hyun, Cha Tae-hyun, and Lee Yi-kyung, joined by up-and-comers Shin Seungho and Oh Sang-uk. Together, they visit regional eateries in search of widely liked menu items. They aim to discover universally favored dishes that cater to viewers who are often unsure of what to eat.

BTS' Jin has appeared on the show twice before. In his first episode, he lost a game and had to work a temp job wrapping mackerel. A month later, he returned for a snow bath dare, which ended in a tie. This new episode is his first since the show’s format changed. While details are still secret, it continues his past involvement with the cast.

Ad

Jin is set to drop his solo return with a new track, Echo

Expand Tweet

Ad

BigHit Music has announced that Jin’s next solo single, Echo, will be released on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm KST. This marks his second solo release. Reservations for the album began on April 15 at 11:00 pm KST.

The launch date was made public through a large-scale video displayed across the outer screen of COEX Artium in Seoul’s K-POP Square. The footage, which started playing from April 15, showed Jin inside a toy claw arcade machine, surrounded by plush figures. He retrieves a banner inside the machine, revealing the album’s official date.

Ad

Jin’s back with Echo, his first solo track since dropping his debut mini-album HAPPY in November 2024. It’s also his first music release after finishing his military service. He’s the first BTS member to come back with new music post-discharge.

As per BigHit’s details on Weverse, the album contains seven songs. The tracks are built on strong live-band arrangements and are crafted to highlight Jin’s vocal variety.

Ad

Echo arrives while BTS remains on pause from group promotions. Their break, which began in June 2022, was planned to allow each artist to fulfill South Korea’s military service requirement. Jin concluded his enlistment earlier this year and was the first to resume solo music projects. His previous album HAPPY was released in late 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More