“Mullet era jin has returned”- Fans react as BTS' Seokjin rolls out concept photos for his upcoming second solo album, ECHO

On Monday, April 11, BTS' Jin rolled out the concept photos for his upcoming second solo studio album, ECHO. In the photos, the idol had black mullet hair and was dressed in torn flared blue jeans and a white shirt, which was paired with a denim jacket and formal red shoes in some images. He was seen posing against the backdrop of a dark red, and some of the shots were also indoors.

Following the land of these concept photos, fans couldn't help but swoon over the idol's visuals. They were not only taken aback by the choice of style and aesthetics of the upcoming album, but they were all the more thrilled to see the return of his mullet hair.

For the unversed, Jin showcased a blond mullet in the concept photos for his first studio solo album, Happy. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"mullet era jin has returned to us god BLESS"

"this hair is so boys over flowers…. he’s going to trip me in the school cafeteria…" said a fan on X.

"This man is born to be a rockstar seriously," added another fan.

"OMMMGGG THE HAIR, THE OUTFIT, HE'S UNREAL," commented another netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were excited to see what more is in store for them as the idol continues to roll out the promotions for his upcoming album, ECHO.

"can’t wait to see what rock songs he does this time," stated a fan.

"his visuals are insane im in love," added another fan.

"he is seriously so so so so handsome i still don't get it," said a netizen.

"LOVE the 70’s-80’s vibe. Can’t wait to listen!" commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin's recent solo activities

Following the idol's discharge from his mandatory military service in June 2024, BTS' Jin soon resumed his activities in the industry. The very next day after his discharge, he held a Hug Event for 1000 ARMYs that were chosen through a Weverse raffle in celebration of BTS' 11th debut anniversary.

Around July 2024, the idol was chosen as the South Korean representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay, and also made history as the first South Korean singer to be given that title. The event was held on July 14 in front of the Louvre Museum. In August, Jin kickstarted his own variety show program, RUN JIN, a series inspired by BTS' variety show, RUN BTS.

As the idol proceeded with the production of the variety show, a new episode was released every Tuesday through BTS' official YouTube channel and the group's official Weverse channel. In November, the idol rolled out his first studio album, Happy, consisting of a total of six tracks. Its lead single was the song, Running Wild.

Furthermore, in January 2025, the idol also released an OST called Close To You for the K-drama series, When The Stars Gossip. On the other hand, he currently holds endorsements with three brands, namely Gucci, FRED, and Jin Ramen. Most recently, the idol announced the release of his second solo album, ECHO, which is slated for release on May 12.

