BTS’ Jin delight fans with first live performance in 18 months, debuts new Version of ‘Super Tuna’, & more at the 11th Anniversary event

On June 12, 2024, BTS’ Jin made his highly anticipated return from his 18-month mandatory military service. This event coincided perfectly with the group's 11th debut anniversary, celebrated on June 13. His return was greeted with a great deal of excitement from admirers all across the world.

He held a "free hug" event, a gesture that deeply touched the ARMYs who had missed him during his service. The event saw the participation of 1,000 fans.

Despite the long hiatus, the singer's playful and charismatic personality shone through, as he engaged with fans and made them feel special. This event was telecasted live on Weverse.

BTS' Jin delights fans during his first event post-military discharge

During the FESTA event of 2024, Jin treated the fans to performances of his solo songs, including Super Tuna, The Astronaut, and Moon. Notably, he presented a new version of Super Tuna, which included fresh lyrics that delighted the audience.

The new lyrics go as,

"Tossed the fishing rod Who is coming to me today Dizzy, twirling, and bluefin tuna You must be a super tuna when you grow up Jumping like this, jumping like that! Let's be friends! Please bite my fishing rod That's when tuna comes to me, Hyung Hyung! Take me with you! Let's go!"

His high notes during the song, Moon, stole the hearts of fans. For The Astronaut, a song he had collaborated on with Coldplay before his military enlistment, he added nostalgic elements to enhance the performance. Riding a bicycle onto the stage and donning a blazer suit and tie reminiscent of the music video, he brought a sense of continuity and warmth to the fans.

The BTS star's stage presence went beyond performing three songs. He recreated his popular "Eat Jin" mukbang show live, danced to Jungkook’s Seven, and took part in the Han River Cat challenge. He also surprised ARMYs with a cute flower bouquet and ended the event with his iconic flying kiss pose, making sure the day was filled with memorable moments.

For those unversed, Eat Jin is a mukbang series in which the singer engages with the Army while savoring his favorite foods. The BTS member had tuna, tanghulu, and other snacks during his live Eat Jin session.

The atmosphere at the event was electric, with fans reveling in the joy of seeing their beloved star back in action. The reunion of all BTS members at Jin's military center the day before his discharge was another highlight.