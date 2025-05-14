"HYBE STOP SABOTAGING JIN" trends as fans furious over 'Don't Say You Love Me' UK store orders facing shipping delays due to supply issues

On May 14, BTS member Jin's fans took to the social media platform X to express frustration over unexpected shipping delays for his solo single Don't Say You Love Me in the UK. The delay, attributed to supply chain issues, prompted an outpouring of criticism directed at HYBE, BIGHIT MUSIC, and Geffen Records.

The single and the album ECHO are set to release on May 16, 2025. Fans who pre-ordered the single from the BTS UK Store received emails notifying them that the release date had been postponed to May 23, 2025. The email apologized for the inconvenience and cited unforeseen supply chain disruptions behind the delay.

However, the explanation failed to pacify fans, many of whom accused the labels of being careless and even sabotaging the eldest BTS member's solo activities. Phrases like "HYBE STOP SABOTAGING JIN," "BIGHIT IS INCOMPETENT," and "GEFFEN STOP SABOTAGING JIN" flooded timelines. One fan wrote:

"You've had TIME and we've been messaging you constantly. maybe if you actually did your job? just sitting on your ass collecting coin, like what was the point of preorders?? and STILL no echo promo HYBE STOP SABOTAGING JIN."

Fans took to X to accuse HYBE and its partner labels of deliberately sabotaging the BTS member's solo projects. Many pointed out that similar issues had occurred during the artist's previous releases, fueling suspicions of mismanagement and favoritism.

"Useless coward. Is this your way to treat your artist by disrespecting his work?" said one netizen.

"Seokjin I beg you to call out the management! Some envious person at Hybe is attempting to sabotage your music and album!" wrote an X user.

"The repeated sabotage to the same artist starting from The Astronaut, to Happy, now Echo. It's blatantly obvious you fear his success," said this netizen.

"Why does this only keep happening if it's a Jin album? These issues don't seem to happen to your other artists? Are you doing this on purpose? @GeffenRecords @HYBEOFFICIALtwt," posted another fan.

Fans have emphasized the crucial role that the initial charting period plays in an artist's success and have voiced concerns over the ongoing mismanagement of the I Will Be There singer's solo projects. Many are demanding urgent action from HYBE, BIGHIT MUSIC, and Geffen Records to resolve the situation and ensure proper support for the artist's upcoming release.

"The first week of charting is the most crucial time for a record label to support their artist. This will sabotage your artist instead, we are waiting and expecting you to begin supporting JIN and fix this issue immediately," mentioned an individual on X.

"UK ARMYs have been notified that the "Don't Say You Love Me" CD release is delayed from May 15 to May 23. As first-week sales are crucial we request urgent clarification and solution. @GeffenRecords @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit @HYBEOFFICIALtwt," said this netizen.

"How can such an established, professional company keep making the same mistakes! This doesn't make sense. Please fix this problem immediately!" commented a fan.

"The response is that Jin's single CD, which is currently sold out on the UK BTS store, will be restocked in the second week after release, not the first week, which is the most important week for charts. This is not only a dereliction of duty in providing timely support to artists, but also a situation that is hindering the release of new songs. We strongly urge a speedy resolution! @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit @GeffenRecords," added this fan.

Expand Tweet

