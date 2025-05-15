5 K-dramas featuring Shin Se-kyung

The South Korean actress Shin Se-kyung was born on July 29, 1990, in Seoul, South Korea. She majored in Performing Arts at Chung-Ang University. The female artist is associated with The Present Company. She began her career as a child actress and rose to domestic prominence through the classic sitcom High Kick Through the Roof in 2009.

Subsequently, she unveiled her first digital single You Were Sweet in 2012 to promote a coffee franchise she endorsed. She has been featured in numerous dramas, including My Little Bride, Hindsight, Fashion King, My Husband Got a Family, Blade Man, Six Flying Dragons, Run On, Arthdal Chronicles, and more.

Recently, Shin Se-kyung has been trending on social media due to her much-anticipated appearance in the upcoming BTS' Jin's Don't Say You Love Me music video. While waiting for her cameo in the upcoming MV, the fans could binge-watch the five K-dramas featuring the actress.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Run On, Captivating the King, and other K-dramas featuring Shin Se-kyung

1) Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Shin Se-kyung, Cha Eun-woo, Park Ki-woong, Lee Ji-hoon, and more

The historical, comedy, and romance drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung follows the story of an ambitious and aspiring Goo Hae-ryung who aspires to become a palace historian. The series is set against the backdrop of the 19th century. During that time, women were not allowed to pen down historical records. Despite hurdles and obstacles, she pledges to create her own destiny.

During the 19th century, when Confucian ideas are deeply engraved, Hae-ryung embarks on a journey to showcase to the world that everyone is equal. Subsequently, love blooms between her and Prince Yi-rim.

Shin Se-kyung plays the role of Goo Hae-ryung in the series. She is one of the four female historians in the royal court and the daughter of the deceased dean of Seoraewon, Seo Moon-jik. She strives for independence, material, moral, and other elements of success.

2) Run On

A still from Run On (Image via Netflix )

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Yim Si-wan, Shin Se-kyung, Choi Soo-young, Kang Tae-oh

The slice-of-life and romance drama Run On follows the story of a former sprinter, Ki Sun-gyeom, and a translator, Oh Mi-joo. Side by Side, the drama showcases the entertaining and interesting encounter of the CEO of a sports agency, Seo Dan-ah, and an art major, Lee Young-hwa.

Shin Se-kyung plays the role of an orphan and hard-working movie translator. She has a deep love for movies and believes that every film has a deep message.

3) Captivating the King

Captivating the King cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: TVING and Netflix

Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Shin Se-kyung, and Lee Shin-young

The romance and historical drama Captivating the King follows the story of King Yi and rising baduk player Kang Hee-soo, who fall for each other during the turbulent times. While the former is leading a miserable life, he has to face the tensions due to the royal and political power struggle. However, Hee-soo, who is sent to spy on him with the intention of revenge, falls for him.

Shin Se-kyung plays the role of Kang Hee-soo aka Kang Moong-woo. She is a rising baduk player who disguised herself to spy on the King to avenge him.

4) Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun

Arthdal Chronicles cast (Image via Hotstar website)

Where to watch: Disney+, TVING, and Hulu

Cast: Jang Dong-gun, Lee Joon-gi, Shin Se-kyung, Kim Ok-bin

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun followed the story of the aftermath of the events in Arthdal Chronicles after nearly a decade. During that time, the nation succeeds in dominating the rising rebellion of the tribes destroyed by Ta-gon in season one. Subsequently, the Agos achieves the reunification of the 30 clans after 200 years with the help of leader Eun-seom.

The female actress plays the role of Tan Ya in the historical series Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun.

5) The Bride of Habaek

The Bride of Habaek cast (Image via Apple TV website) \The Bride of Habaek cast (Image via Apple TV website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Viki, iQIYI, and Tubi

Cast: Shin Se-kyung, Nam Joo-hyuk, Lim Joo-hwan, Krystal Jung, and Gong Myung

The Bride of Habaek centers around the Land of Water, Lord Ha-baek, who visits the earth in search of sacred stones to secure the claim of the Divine Realm. Subsequently, he asks for the help of neuropsychiatrist So-ah, who is the only descendant from a middle-class family with the destiny to serve him.

Initially, she mistakes him for an individual suffering from a mental illness. However, she decides to help him after encountering the God of the Land of the Sky, the Goddess of the Land of Water, a demigod, and more.

Shin Se-kyung plays the role of neuropsychiatrist Yoon So-ah, who is burdened with a debt. Due to childhood trauma, she develops hydrophobia after major accidents in life. Subsequently, during her quest for sacred stones with Lord Ha-baek, she falls in love with him.

The female actress has been featured in other series, including The Girl Who Sees Scents, When a Man's in Love, Fashion King, and more.

