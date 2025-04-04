When Life Gives You Tangerines emerges as the highest-rated TV series on IMDb in 2025 

On April 4, the slice-of-life and romance drama When Life Gives You Tangerines emerged as the highest-rated IMDb TV series in 2025. The drama had a rating of 9.3 stars. It was followed by other shows, including Team Polsa, Sammelanam, Khadpanch, Pati Patni aur Padosan, Pamela's Cooking with Love, and others.

For those unversed, When Life Gives You Tangerines was an international and domestic hit. It received favorable reviews from the viewers for the storyline, direction, screenplay, metamorphical expression, dialogue delivery, actors, and other cinematic elements.

The series was helmed by director Kim Won-seok and penned by screenwriter Lim Sang-choon, respectively. It premiered between March 7 and March 28, 2025.

When Life Gives You Tangerines featured a star-studded cast, including IU, Park Bo-gum, and others

The romance series When Life Gives You Tangerines featured a star-studded cast, including Park Bo-gum, IU Kim Yong-rim, Oh Min-ae, Yoo Byung-hoon, Na Moon-hee, Yeom Hye-ran, Jung Hae-kyun, Choi Dae-hoon, Kim Seon-ho, and other actors. In the drama, Park Bo-gum and IU played the characters of Yang Gwan-shik and Oh Ae-sun, respectively.

According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for the drama When Life Gives You Tangerines has been provided below:

"Ae-Sun (IU) and Gwan-Sik (Park Bo-Gum) were born in Jeju, South Korea in the 1950's. Ae-Sun is a rebellious girl and a lover of books, but she is unable to attend school due to her poor family background."

The synopsis further reads:

"Under this circumstance, she never gives up on her dream of becoming a poet. She expresses her feelings freely without hiding anything. Gwan-Sik is a sincere and diligent young man. He doesn’t talk that much. Gwan-Sik loves only Ae-Sun and respects her."

In recent news, IU expressed her deep love for the character Ae-sun in an exclusive interview with the media outlet The Chosun Daily. She said that the people in the drama thought that her dreams were shattered. However, she thought otherwise. She was one of the most resilient characters who was full of life, love, and connection.

Subsequently, the female artist mentioned that she was impressed with the generational concept of the drama. She added:

"What resonated most was how carefully it conveys respect for past generations and encouragement for those to come. Geum-myeong exists because Gwang-rye risked her life diving to protect her daughter because chun-ok supported the eldest daughter of the eldest son, and because Ae-sun overturned the dinner table. The story makes you reflect on the people and sacrifices that shaped your own life."

When Life Gives You Tangerines is available to stream on Netflix.

