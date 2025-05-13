Who is Shin Se-kyung? Actress set to star in BTS' Jin's 'Don’t Say You Love Me' MV draws praise for visual chemistry

BTS’ Jin is dropping his second solo mini-album Echo on May 16 at 1:00 pm KST, featuring seven tracks. This comes after his first solo release, HAPPY, last November.

On May 13, 2025, fresh sneak peeks of one of its tracks Don't Say You Love Me have surfaced online. The posters sparked interest among online users. One image showed the Bangtan Boy with an "unidentified" woman.

After the video was released, fans quickly began guessing the woman’s identity. BigHit Music later confirmed she is actress Shin Se-kyung and explained that the video follows a fictional storyline with Seokjin and Shin in the lead roles.

Shin Se-kyung is an eminent South Korean actress. She ascended to fame in 2009 with High Kick Through the Roof after starting out as a child performer. Shin’s works comprise K-dramas like Deep Rooted Tree (2011), The Girl Who Sees Smells (2015), and Six Flying Dragons (2015–2016).

Further titles in her filmography include The Bride of Habaek (2017), Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (2017–2018), Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung (2019), and Run On (2020–2021). The 34-year-old's latest project was Captivating the King (2024).

In addition to her TV parts, the performer has emerged in flicks like Hindsight (2011), R2B: Return to Base (2012), and Tazza: The Hidden Card (2014). Now, ARMYs are keen about Shin’s role in Jin’s forthcoming MV, with many accentuating her impressive looks.

"Is it a coincidence that two dramas I've watched her in are historical dramas where she played a noblewoman? They really said "royalty visuals only" for this MV and that's on periodt 🙂‍↕️," an X user commented.

Admirers couldn’t stop commenting on her appearance, using phrases like "GORG” and "pretty."

"Oh shes GORG," a fan remarked.

"The visuals ateee," a user metnioned.

"She is prettyyy😭😭😭😭😭😭," a person shared.

"These face cards GAWDDDD," a netizen said.

"Damn she's so fine," a viewer noted.

"She's really good 🥹💕," another fan added.

What is the theme of BTS Jin’s approaching track Don’t Say You Love Me?

Echo’s lead song, called Don’t Say You Love Me, belongs to the pop genre and features a soft, understated composition. The production is designed to capture a quiet sense of solitude, portraying the tangled emotions of affection.

The posters came with lines like “Crossed gazes and tangled hearts” and “Our bittersweet story." These lines hint at an emotional ride.

Jin brings those emotions to life through the song and visuals. The track describes the tale of two individuals caught in a chaotic bond. Even though it’s unraveling, they can’t seem to move on.

For those unversed, the seven-track album spans multiple band-based genres and features the following songs: the lead single Don’t Say You Love Me, followed by Nothing Without Your Love, Background, Rope It, Loser featuring YENA (Choi Ye-na), A Journey with Clouds, and To Today’s Myself.

Echo marks BTS Jin’s debut solo project following his completion of military service in June 2024. The album continues the K-pop idol's solo path while BTS remains on pause.

