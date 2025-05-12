"SEATED"— Fans thrilled as June is expected set to mark major milestone in Korean entertainment industry with BTS' reunion and Squid Game 3 premiere

June 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal month for the Korean entertainment scene, with two key events lined up: BTS' reunion and the premiere of Squid Game 3. Global K-pop group BTS will officially reunite on June 21, following the discharge of the final member, SUGA, from mandatory military service. Their comeback is expected to generate both local and international buzz, as fans eagerly await more announcements about their future activities.

Ad

Adding to the month's momentum, Netflix has announced the release of Squid Game season 3 on June 27. The blockbuster series, which took the world by storm with its first two seasons, is expected to attract extensive audiences.

These comebacks have sparked huge excitement among fans on social media, leading to an increase in discussions related to both events. BTS' reunion has prompted global fanbases to initiate support projects and countdown events. On the other hand, the news of Squid Game season 3 has inspired conversations and speculation about the next storyline.

Ad

Trending

Following the X page mentioning these events, fans have flocked to the comments to express their anticipation and hypotheses. Most are showing excitement for both BTS' highly anticipated reunion and the debut of Squid Game 3, with some also sharing hopes and theories about possible crossovers or special appearances.

"SEATED FOR BOTH," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"June's definitely going to be MY MONTH AND ALSO HAPPY EARLY PRIDE EVERYONE" writes an X user.

"THE KINGS ARE COMING... I can't wait for June 21st the long wait is finally over" mentions a netizen.

"There's no way Jin makes a SG appearance right? Right???? He hasn't had time!!!?? Just cause he's in all these other N shows doesn't mean he'd somehow have the time or energy for another one. RIIIGHTTT?????? But what if..." speculates this fan.

Ad

"And I still want Tae in Squid Games" says another fan.

Many are reflecting on BTS’ enlistment period, expressing relief and excitement over the group's new chapter. Meanwhile, others highlight how both events are making June feel like a defining month for Korean pop culture.

"We've almost come full circle. I can't believe we made it to the end of this dark tunnel of the Tannies enlistment. I can finally breathe" reads a comment from a fan.

Ad

"WE GOT TANNIES AND SQUID GAMES IN JUNE!!! THIS IS ABOUT TO BE THE SUMMER OF A LIFE TIME!!" writes this netizen.

"June is definitely the Korean month this year, two strong obsessions I have are coming back" shares an individual on X.

"It's crazy how BTS will enter their Chapter 3 in June and SG S3 going to air in June. World isn't ready for it" added this netizen.

Ad

BTS nears complete military discharge as members prepare for solo comebacks and tours

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS is on the verge of a long-awaited reunion, with the last four members completing their final months of military service. South Korea's mandatory conscription law requires that men serve between 18 and 21 months. The group began enlisting in phases during 2022 and 2023, concluding their service with remarkable honors and achievements.

Jin was the first member of BTS to enlist, starting his service on December 13, 2022, and officially returning to civilian life on June 12, 2024. j-hope followed suit on April 18, 2023, finishing his service on October 17, 2024. RM and V enlisted on December 11, 2023, while Jimin and Jungkook joined the next day, December 12. RM and V are scheduled to be discharged on June 10, 2025, with Jimin and Jungkook following on June 11.

Ad

Meanwhile, SUGA, who is assigned to social service duty for health reasons, began his alternative service on September 22, 2023. He is expected to complete his term on June 21, 2025, becoming the last member to fulfill his duties and paving the way for the group's full reunion.

Since being discharged, BTS's eldest member, Jin, has made a solo comeback, releasing his debut album, Happy, and gearing up for his second album, Echo, set to release on May 16, 2025. He is also scheduled to embark on his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

Ad

Following his discharge, BTS's j-hope has released two singles, Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa. He is currently wrapping up his HOPE ON THE STREET world tour, which will conclude with an encore performance in Seoul on June 14, 2025.

Squid Game season 3 teaser reveals deadly new games, returning players, and a chilling betrayal

Ad

On May 6, 2025, Netflix released a 1-minute and 24-second teaser for Squid Game season 3, announcing its worldwide premiere date of June 27, 2025. The teaser gets down to business immediately, diving straight into the aftermath of season 2's finale. Gi-hun suffers betrayal at the hands of the Front Man, who mercilessly executes his childhood buddy Jung-bae (Player 390).

The trailer begins with Gi-hun (Player 456) being dragged back into the game's dorm, this time ferried in a black coffin pushed by the masked men. As the lid of the coffin creaks open, Gi-hun is seen inside, his eyes snapping open. Then, a gigantic gumball machine takes center stage, passing red and blue balls that divide the players into two teams.

Ad

Familiar faces appear one by one—Myung-gi (Player 333), Dae-ho (Player 388), Hyun-ju (Player 120), Nam-gyu (Player 124), Min-su (Player 125), Yong-sik (Player 007), Geum-ja (Player 149), and Jun-hee (Player 222), now clearly in a late stage of pregnancy.

The Front Man's presence grows darker and more authoritative. Detective Hwang Jun-ho reappears, suggesting a secret investigation parallel to the core game. No-eul is seen navigating through secret corridors, crawling through air ducts. The teaser concludes on a chilling note—the eerie sound of a baby's wail resonating through the walls of the game.

Ad

With both occurrences within the same month, June is expected to be a pivotal time for Korean pop culture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More