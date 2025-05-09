"King things!" — Fans cheer as all 29 sessions of Jimin's solo exhibition 'The Truth Untold' sell out in New York ahead of opening

BTS' Park Jimin’s highly anticipated solo exhibition, The Truth Untold, has officially sold out all 29 scheduled sessions in New York, according to Fever. The announcement came just days before the exhibition’s grand premiere on May 31, 2025, sending fans into a frenzy online.

Titled The Truth Untold: 전하지 못한 진심, the exhibition offers an intimate look into the vocalist’s creative process behind his debut solo album FACE and his second album MUSE. Through immersive visuals and exclusive content, it traces his musical journey, reflecting his artistic growth and emotional depth.

The BTS member’s solo art showcase has drawn massive attention globally, and the response in New York further proves his enduring popularity. Fans quickly snapped up all available slots, turning the exhibition into a fully booked event even before doors opened.

Social media buzzed with pride and excitement as fans celebrated the feat and expressed hopes for additional dates or pop-ups in other cities. One fan wrote:

"King things !!!!"

"But Park Jimin is very IT Boy All 29 sessions of your New York exhibition are SOLD OUT!!!!!! Jimin is in high demand" wrote an X user.

"Oooh, Jimin's "The Truth Untold" Exhibition in NYC is now sold out! Tickets for every day are completely sold out. I hope they give him more and don't underestimate Jimin's power!!" mentioned one netizen.

"Hey @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT MUSIC, due to the overwhelming demand, please consider adding more dates for Jimin's solo exhibition in NY city. All sessions are already sold out!" posted another fan.

"How insanely loved is Jimin in Jimerica? just within days of ticket sales, the entire month of New York exhibition is sold out NO MORE TICKETS AVAILABLE! We need more tickets!" read a comment on X.

Many marveled at the Who singer's ability to draw crowds without even being physically present, while others joked about bracing themselves for the pandemonium his eventual solo shows would create.

"It's not even a concert and the guy is out of the military. Tomorrow, if the concert is really over, I'll be crying in the stands, it's even more unlikely that I'll get a ticket" said this netizen.

"Now, jimin sold out his EXHIBITION before it even started... i'm kinda worried abt what it'll be like to buy a ticket for his solo concerts as if there were no friendships between fans in that season... why are you so successful, jimin? i'm afraid of not getting a ticket" posted an individual on X.

"Fever, the company responsible for selling tickets for Jimin's session, confirmed that ALL TICKETS WERE SOLD OUT IN PRE-SALE Now imagine, just imagine a jimin show The fight that will be for 1 ticket" added this fan.

Jimin’s “The Truth Untold” exhibition to open in New York this May, showcasing the story behind Face and Muse

Park's The Truth Untold exhibition runs from May 31 to June 29, 2025, at 30 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005. The exhibition will be open daily, with weekday hours from 12 pm to 7 pm and weekend hours from 10 am to 7 pm. Last entry will be allowed until 6 pm. With tickets now available, visitors can choose their preferred date and time directly through the online ticket selector.

Early bird admissions have a 20% discount from April 30 through May 7, 2025, and a 15% discount from May 8 through May 15, 2025. Entry is available to anyone aged six and above, although tactile access remains limited for visitors with visual impairments. Attendees who visit on weekdays will get a tiny commemorative item while supplies last.

The venue meets ADA standards, with visual displays and props ensuring an engaging experience for deaf guests. For further information, viewers are asked to look at the FAQs on the exhibition's website.

Inside, audiences will follow the singer’s inner dialogue as he crafted his solo albums FACE and MUSE. Intimate diary pages and lyric notebooks reveal moments of doubt, discovery, and determination. Memorabilia from recording sessions and personal sketches deepen the understanding of his creative process.

The exhibition unfolds like a story. It starts with FACE, where the singer faces his fears and questions. This transitions into MUSE, an album inspired by the people and moments that brought the Like Crazy singer clarity and inspiration. The journey is portrayed through the symbolic imagery of a garden of smeraldo flowers-emblems of unspoken sincerity.

Collectively, these volumes shed light on the lone journey that flowered into some of his most impactful work. The exhibition not only highlights his personal growth but also celebrates the artistic identity the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer has carved outside the collective presence of BTS.

Park is currently serving in South Korea's compulsory military service and is set to be discharged on June 11, 2025.

