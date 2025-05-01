“THE CHART LANDLORD” — Fans cheer as BTS’ Jimin becomes first K-soloist to have multiple albums spend 40 weeks on Billboard World Albums chart

BTS’ Jimin has made history on the Billboard World Albums chart, becoming the first and only Korean soloist to have more than one album chart for 40 weeks or more. As of the latest update, Jimin's debut solo album, FACE, has achieved 63 weeks on the chart, whereas his second one, MUSE, has reached 40 weeks.

FACE and MUSE have gained positive responses from both fans and critics for their unique sound, lyrical substance, and production.

Fans celebrated the idol's achievement across social media, trending hashtags like #Who40WeeksOnWorldAlbums and phrases like 'CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN,' 'HISTORY MAKER JIMIN,' 'GLOBAL IT BOY JIMIN.' Many applauded his longevity and success as a solo artist in the international music scene. One fan on X wrote,

"OMG #Jimin sets a new all-time record as the FIRST & ONLY Korean soloist to have multiple albums chart for 40 weeks or more on the Billboard World Albums Chart. FACE – 63 weeks MUSE – 40 weeks. CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN. HISTORY MAKER JIMIN. JIMIN THE CHART LANDLORD."

More fans, expressing similar sentiments, shared their reactions on X:

"He owns the US and he is the most deserved American Awards. If you don’t have proofs like this please shut up," posted a netizen.

"As expected, the chart landlord Jimin-sshiiii," said an X user.

"Congratulations Jimin!!! You deserve everything and more!!!" commented another fan.

"Well, YES OF COURSE! Both masterpieces haven't left my playlists even for a day - just as it should be! So damn proud of you king!" read a tweet.

Fans took to X to express their excitement and admiration for BTS' Jimin. Reactions poured in from around the world, with some also highlighting frustration over industry recognition.

"WOW!!! HUGE CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN!! That's quite an achievement! Somebody tell him!!" said an individual on X.

"He broke Dynamite's records, continued BTS' legacy on Billboard, but if it depends on the fandom, he won't win the Billboard award," posted this netizen.

"Just superstar things, nini nini," wrote one X user.

"He is just completely amazing!!" added a fan.

BTS’ Jimin's solo career: Face and Muse

Before enlisting in the mandatory South Korean military service, BTS’ Jimin made his solo debut with the release of two studio albums – Face (2023) and Muse (2024). Both were released through Big Hit Music and were major commercial successes at home as well as abroad.

Jimin's solo debut album Face, released on March 24, 2023, was largely a pop, hip hop, and R&B record. The album was co-written by Jimin himself and produced by Pdogg, Ghstloop, and Evan.

It contains five tracks and one instrumental, conceptually inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing introspective themes like isolation, identity, and emotional freedom.

Two singles accompanied the release: Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy, with the latter making Billboard history. Like Crazy debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first song by a Korean solo artist to do so. BTS’ Jimin also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, another first for a Korean soloist.

In South Korea, Face sold more than a million copies on its first day, as tracked by the Hanteo Chart, and sold over 1.45 million in its debut week. This marked the chart's biggest single-week sales from a solo singer, making Jimin the first artist to surpass the million mark on opening day. Face also arrived at No. 1 on the Circle Album Chart.

The success of BTS’ Jimin's Face reached as far as Japan, where it came out at the top of the Oricon Albums and Digital Albums charts. Furthermore, more than 225,000 copies were sold in the first week of the record's release, the largest for any solo artist in Japan that year. Meanwhile, all six songs charted in the top 10 on Oricon's daily Digital Singles chart.

Expand Tweet

Globally, Face started at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200, with 164,000 album-equivalent units sold. This comprised 124,000 album sales, 13,500 streaming-equivalent units (19.51 million on-demand streams), and 26,500 track-equivalent units—fuelled mainly by Like Crazy.

The album entered the top 10 in territories such as Canada, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, and New Zealand. Face was also the 18th best-selling album worldwide in 2023, selling 1.7 million units, as reported by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

BTS’ Jimin released his second studio album Muse on July 19, 2024. The seven-track record consists of the pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band with rapper Loco, Closer Than This, and lead single Who, which initially ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. Muse entered at No. 2 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart, with more than 771,000 copies sold in two forms during its first week.

In Japan, it entered at number three on the Oricon Albums Chart with over 83,000 physical copies sold. In the United States, the album entered at number two on the Billboard 200 (August 3, 2024 issue), which was BTS’ Jimin's second top-2 entry in a row. Muse logged 96,000 album-equivalent units, with 74,000 in pure album sales, 15,000 streaming-equivalent units, and 7,000 track-equivalent units.

BTS’ Jimin is currently listed under South Korea's mandatory military service, and his discharge date is June 11, 2025, along with fellow member Jungkook. Members RM and V are set to return a day before, with Suga following them later that month. Their concurrent return has ignited excitement among fans for a whole-group reunion in June 2025.

