"The sweetest ever"- Fans react to BTS' Jimin's heartfelt message to his father in signed MUSE album reportedly spotted at ZMillennial cafe

On April 23, BTS' Jimin warmed hearts across social media after fans noticed a signed copy of his solo album MUSE at the ZM-ILLENNIAL café. What caught everyone's attention was not just the autograph, but the note he had written to his father.

The album was displayed on a shelf inside the ZM-ILLENNIAL café in Busan, which is owned by Jimin’s father. It featured a handwritten note from Jimin expressing gratitude and love for his father. In the message, Jimin thanked him for his constant support, wished him good health, and sent his love. The note read:

"Dear Dad, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for always being by my side. Please always stay healthy and may your days be filled with nothing but happiness. I love you! Jimin."

Fans were moved by the words expressing gratitude, love, and wishes for the star's father's well-being. The note quickly gained attention online. Many praised Jimin for his love for his family and the way he chooses to show it. One BTS' Jimin's fan wrote:

"Jimin's message to his dad on his signed MUSE album at ZMillennial cafe. He's the sweetest ever! Father I love, I'm genuinely grateful that you've always got my back. Be healthy and let's be full of happiness always. Luv ya, Jimin."

"My precious jimin, he is so sweet i hope jimin's family will always be given warmth, love, happiness, protection. so proud i love him so much," said one netizen.

"There is no doubt in my mind that Jimin is the personification of love. He's such a sweet, loving soul and his parents must be so proud to have raised a literal Angel," posted an X user.

"Jimin is love personified it's evident how he was raised with so much love, kindness and a very supportive family," wrote another fan.

"He is the most loving person in the world, and has the best father and the best family any human being could have!! No evil comes near them, because those who protect Jimin and his family never sleep!!" read a comment on X.

Deeply moved by his affectionate message to his father, fans shared heartfelt messages reflecting on BTS' Jimin's upbringing, his bond with his family, and the warmth he exudes as a person.

"What a beautiful and wholesome relationship. It explains how he is the way he is," posted an X user.

"Mimi and his relationship with his father is just pure love and affection for eo I wish every child has a father like him in their lives," wrote an X user.

"Sobbing thinking abt jimin being raised in a loving environment, one that nurtured his ability to love and be loved. it's beautiful how he has so much love to offer and he is surrounded by people who reflect it back i'm truly thankful," said an individual on X.

"I love Jimin and he's loving relationship with his family. Always supporting him May he always be surrounded with loving and supportive people," added one fan of BTS' Jimin.

BTS' Jimin’s father’s café ZM-ILLENNIAL becomes global fan hub amid singer’s solo success with Muse

In 2019, Park Hyun-soo, the father of BTS' Jimin, opened a café in Busan that quickly became a beloved spot for fans. Originally launched under the name MAGNATE, the space had been repurposed from an old factory into a coffee house. Due to trademark challenges, it rebranded to ZM-ILLENNIAL on August 15, 2024.

The interior of ZM-ILLENNIAL, as per media outlet TRAVEL+ LEISURE, features a large chandelier, lounge seating, contemporary artwork, and industrial-style decor. A dedicated exhibition area displays signed BTS albums, Jimin’s personal photos, and even his hat collection.

Another section allows visitors to leave letters and gifts. The space includes an outdoor terrace and large glass windows, often soundtracked by BTS songs playing in the background.

The café is just as popular for its menu as per the outlet. Rave reviews highlight must-try items like the carrot cake, cheese bread cake, rainbow cake, and hazelnut cake, alongside beverages such as the einspänner, grapefruit ade, almond cream latte, and herbal teas. Light bites, including sandwiches and viennoiseries, are also available.

On BTS' Jimin’s birthday in 2022, the café witnessed a large turnout of fans. Park Hyun-soo personally interacted with visitors and distributed souvenirs.

Building on its popularity, ZM-ILLENNIAL expanded overseas, opening a branch in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, on December 16, 2023. Alongside this, the café launched its own merchandise line under the same name.

The café has drawn not just fans but also notable visitors. One such moment that garnered attention was when Frode Solberg, the Norwegian Ambassador to South Korea, visited the café. He later shared his experience on Twitter (now X), expressing his delight at meeting Park Hyun-soo, BTS' Jimin's father, calling the café “super cool” and receiving a photo of the idol as a keepsake.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, BTS' Jimin dropped his second studio album Muse on July 19, 2024, under Big Hit Music. The 7-track collection features a mix of sounds and stories, including Closer Than This, pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band with rapper Loco, and the lead track Who.

Upon release, the album made a strong impact globally—landing at number two in South Korea and number three in Japan. In the United States, Muse debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated August 3, 2024. It recorded 96,000 album-equivalent units, broken down into 74,000 in pure sales, 15,000 from streaming, and 7,000 from individual track sales.

BTS' Jimin is currently enlisted in the South Korean military and is scheduled to complete his service on June 11, 2025.

Fellow BTS members—Suga, RM, V, and Jungkook—are also fulfilling their military duties, with all of them expected to return around the same time in June 2025.

