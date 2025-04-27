On April 26, 2025, BTS' Jimin's Muse became the first album by a K-pop soloist to spend 40 weeks on the Spotify Weekly Top Albums USA chart.

For those unversed, Muse is the artist's second mini album, featuring Who as the title track. It consists of seven tracks: Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Sometime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Slow Dance, Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.

Subsequently, the artist's latest milestone of dominating 40 weeks on the Spotify Weekly Top Albums USA chart circulated widely on social media and quickly went viral among fans. One X user tweeted:

"US is Jimin's land!"

Fans praised the BTS member for continuing to dominate the US music charts. They also urged others to cast their votes for the artist at the American Music Awards 2025.

"Jimin still charting in US like the king he is omg keep voting and streaming," a fan reacted.

"That's JIMERICA for you. A very successful ksoloist, JIMIN, with his proven successful album, MUSE. SO PROUD," another fan shared.

"You are the only one who keep slaying in usa," an X user commented.

The internet users mentioned they were elated for the artist and his latest milestone.

"So happy for him," a fan reacted.

"WOW!! First album by Kpop soloist!! JIMERICA loves Jimin!! Another reason he is the Kpop artist who deserves that American Music Award," another fan shared.

"father keeps dominating the usa charts effortlessly nobody is doing it like him," an X user commented.

BTS' Jimin was featured in the travel variety program Are You Sure?!

The BTS member was featured in the eight-episode travel variety program Are You Sure?! alongside fellow bandmate Jungkook. The show documented the K-pop idols' unprecedented trip to Japan, the USA, and Jeju Island. It premiered on August 8 and ran till September 19, 2024. It is available for streaming on Disney+.

The artist enlisted for mandatory military service on November 22, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jungkook. He began active duty on December 12 at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon. Following the completion of his five weeks of basic training in January 2024, he was awarded the Best Trainee Commendation.

In recent news, a BTS member was appointed to an artillery unit in the Fifth Infantry Division. He received an early promotion and was subsequently selected as a Special Class Warrior for his excellent military service. He is expected to be discharged in 2025.

