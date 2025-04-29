"We're so proud of you"— Fans celebrate as all BTS members surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify as soloists

On April 29, 2025, all seven members of BTS surpassed two billion streams on Spotify as solo artists, leaving the fandom ARMYs in a frenzy. The band crossed the milestone after Jin accumulated over 2 billion streams on the platform. They emerged as the first non-English and Asian group of all time to achieve the latest feat.

For those unversed, the group features Kim Namjoon, Kim Seok-jin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook. They made their official debut on June 12, 2013, with the debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. It was released through Big Hit Entertainment.

It featured nine tracks, including Intro: 2 Cool 4 Skool (featuring DJ Friz), We Are Bulletproof Pt.2, Skit: Circle Room Talk, No More Dream, Interlude, Outro: Circle Room Cypher, and others.

Subsequently, the seven-member band's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the artist, and an X user tweeted:

"We're so proud of you."

The fandom mentioned that the seven-member group indeed paved the way for the other K-pop groups. They referred to them as legends.

"Legends!!! Next step - all members surpassing 3b streams," a fan shared.

"Daaammnn that's so hot of them BTS PAVED THE EFFING WAY," a fan commented.

Fans stated that it was one of the greatest feats of the band and shared multiple snippets congratulating the artist.

"All members of BTS has now surpassed 2 BILLION streams under their own solo profiles on Spotify and also on Group Profile. They are first KOREAN & ASIAN Group in history to achieve this milestone. CONGRATULATIONS BTS BTS THE LEGENDS," a user reacted.

"GREATEST OF ALL TIME," a user mentioned.

"Congratulations BTS, once they will be back, the world will be peaceful again," a user commented.

Recent solo activities of BTS members

Kim Taehyung released his collaborative track Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024, through BigHit Music. He further dropped a rendition of Bing Crosby's White Christmas on December 6, 2024, through Geffen Records. Jimin unveiled his second solo album, Muse, on July 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, he was featured alongside fellow bandmate Jungkook in the South Korean variety program Are You Sure?! premiered on August 8, 2024. It streamed on Disney+.

Following the discharge from mandatory military service, j-hope released two singles, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) on March 7, 2025, and Mona Lisa on March 21, 2025, respectively. Meanwhile, Jin is gearing up to release his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025.

Additionally, Kim Namjoon's collaborative track Stop The Rain with Tablo will be released on May 2, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time. Meanwhile, Suga apparently has not released any song/album since his enlistment.

The group is expected to reunite in 2025.

