"What an achievement" - Fans celebrate as Jimin's 'Who' hits 4 million sales in the US, joining BTS & PSY with RIAA 4x platinum eligibility

BTS' Park Jimin's solo track Who has officially surpassed four million sales in the United States, according to a report by The Pop Core. This makes the song eligible for a 4x Platinum certification by the RIAA. As per X user @jimin_lil_devil, with this achievement, Park joins BTS and PSY as the only K-pop artists whose songs have exceeded four million in US sales.

PSY has earned his place in the category with the global smash hit Gangnam Style, while BTS has surpassed the threshold in 2024 by selling over five million units of a single in the US with their 2020 release, Dynamite. Park Jimin also becomes the first Asian artist to earn RIAA 4x Platinum eligibility both as a soloist and as part of a group - BTS.

Fans worldwide are celebrating this moment, proudly highlighting the BTS member's massive influence and success. What makes the idol’s accomplishment particularly remarkable for fans is the context—Who has managed to hit this milestone in just nine months. Moreover, the idol has achieved this feat while currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea. One fan wrote on X,

"So so awesome. What an achievement"

"I find it very funny that he did all this without lifting a finger from within the army, that's what he calls an it boy, right?" mentions another fan.

"Thats i call the "Jimin Effect" his impact at this Industry hits harder!! I'm proud of you Jimin," says one netizen.

"Congratulations JIMINHow big will he get as he breaks new records?!? I have mixed feelings that he is so far out of reach, but more than that, I am proud and happy that JIMIN's talent and limitless charm are captivating everyone," reads a comment from a fan.

Fans took to X to express their support for the vocalist and point out that his achievements are without promotional backing.

"And this is why he was nominated for the *American* Music Awards and could win over Bruno and - because the US loves his music. It's a shame ARMY doesn't seem to think he should win," posts an individual on X.

"Could this be the reasonable enough reason for armies to vote Jimin for AMAs?" writes this individual on X.

"So all those achievements in a year and still not deemed worthy by the #AMAs for a song of the year nomination because he didn't pay for radio access," adds one fan.

Jimin's Who marks global success with powerful chart performances and cultural impact

Released on July 19, 2024, Who—the title track from Park Jimin’s second solo album Muse—has emerged as one of the year’s most successful releases. The song, produced by an accomplished team including Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi, and Tenroc, combines hip-hop and R&B with a rhythmic guitar base.

Upon release, the track made a strong impact on global charts. In the United States, it debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of August 3, 2024, marking the highest new entry that week. It also topped the Digital Song Sales chart, earning the Filter singer his sixth No. 1 on the tally— reportedly the most by any K-pop soloist to date.

Who continued to climb in popularity, later peaking at No. 12 on the Hot 100 despite stiff competition. A brief dip due to seasonal releases was quickly reversed, and the song regained its chart strength. On Spotify, it surged to the top of the daily global charts within days of release.

In the UK, the idol achieved a career milestone as Who debuted at No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart on July 26, 2024. It became his highest-charting solo single in the region and returned to the Top 5 again in January 2025, showing remarkable staying power.

On a global scale, the track recorded 90.5 million streams and 129,000 sales in its first week, securing the No. 1 position on the Billboard Global 200. It also dominated the Billboard Global Excl. US chart with 76 million streams and 76,000 sales outside the United States.

Further cementing its cultural reach, Who was played at Italy’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on February 9, 2025, during a Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese. The moment spotlighted the song’s resonance beyond traditional music platforms, emphasising its global influence.

Park Jimin is presently serving in the South Korean military and is expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025. He is joined by fellow groupmates Suga, RM, V, and Jungkook, who are also completing their mandatory service. All five members who are currently enlisted are anticipated to reunite around mid-June 2025.

