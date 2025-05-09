BTS Jungkook’s 5 most-streamed songs to revisit as his military discharge nears

BTS member Jungkook will be finishing his mandatory military service on June 11, 2025. Before his enlistment, he released his solo debut album Golden, which includes singles such as Seven, 3D, Standing Next to You, and Yes or No.

After debuting as a solo artist, along with the album, his previously released solo tracks like Still With You, My You, and Left and Right with Charlie Puth have been added to his Spotify profile.

Jungkook also sang the soundtrack of BTS' webtoon 7Fates: Chakho, the song Stay Alive in February 2022, which was produced by bandmate Suga. Later in the year, on November 20, he dropped Dreamers, a single for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which he also sang at the opening ceremony of the tournament making the BTS' "Golden Makne" the first Korean artist to sing an official theme for the FIFA World Cup and perform at an opening ceremony for the event.

While serving in the military, Jungkook did not stop interacting with his fans. On June 7, 2024, he dropped Never Let Go during BTS' 11th anniversary celebration, Festa 2024. The song was a dedication to his fans.

From Seven to Still With You: Jungkook’s top 5 most-streamed solo songs

While BTS member Jungkook is fulfilling his mandatory military service, his solo music journey continues to captivate listeners worldwide. From his debut solo album Golden to earlier releases, these tracks have not only contributed to his impressive streaming numbers but also showcased his versatility as an artist. Below is an examination of BTS' Golden Makne's five highest-streamed tracks:

1) Seven (with Latto)

A still from Seven (Image via Weverse/BTS)

More than 2.33 billion streams by May of 2025 have ensured Seven remains the most-streamed track for Jungkook. Dropped on July 14, 2023, Seven was Jungkook's proper debut as a solo artist away from BTS. The single with American rapper Latto was dropped under Big Hit Music and was released with a music video starring Korean actress Han So-hee.

Musically, Seven was composed and produced by a collective that includes Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Jon Bellion, Latto, and Theron Makiel Thomas. Clean and explicit, both versions were released later as part of Jungkook's debut solo album, Golden, which dropped on November 3, 2023.

After release, Seven quickly reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Global 200, marking the first time a Korean solo artist accomplished this. On Spotify, the song streamed close to 16 million on its opening day, creating the record for the largest opening day of the year and the highest on the part of a male artist.

The vocalist of BTS was the first Korean artist to reach the top of the US Spotify chart and the first Korean solo artist to be at number one worldwide in the opening week. Within 108 days, Seven hit one billion streams, which broke a Guinness World Record as the song reached one billion marks at record-breaking speed.

2) Standing Next to You

A still from Standing Next to You (Image via Weverse/BTS)

Out on November 3, 2023, single Standing Next to You is the third single from his first solo album, Golden. With more than 1.18 billion streams and daily growth in listeners, the song follows Seven and becomes the second most-streamed song of Jungkook. The song fuses jazz-funk and disco-pop. Driven by operatic instrumentation and anthemic melodies, the song captures the essence of early 2000s pop balladry with a sleek, contemporary twist.

The music video enhances the song's effectiveness further, with the dance routines being inspired by Michael Jackson's style. Commercially, the track was a hit. It reached the top 10 charts in more than a dozen nations worldwide, such as the United States, Japan, India, Singapore, and the UK. Critically, Standing Next to You received acclaim from fans and industry observers alike. It was featured on Dazed's Top 50 K-pop Songs of 2023 and the Los Angeles Times' 100 Best Songs of the year.

3) Left and Right (with Charlie Puth)

A still from Left and Right (Image via YouTube/@charlieputh)

One of Jungkook's highest-streamed songs, Left and Right, with more than 1.07 billion streams on Spotify, comes in the number three position. It was released on June 24, 2022, by Atlantic Records. This summer pop duet was the first proper collaboration between the idol and Puth after they shared the stage on We Don't Talk Anymore in 2018.

Charlie Puth and Jacob Kasher Hindlin penned the song, with Puth also producing, and it was released digitally as well as a limited edition CD and cassette.

The track subsequently appeared as the third single on Puth's album Charlie. With lyrics focused on lingering emotions for an ex, Left and Right combines catchy hooks with emotional depth. The song entered at number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number five on the Billboard Global 200. It climbed atop charts in nations such as India, the Philippines, and Vietnam, and received Platinum certification in Canada and Gold certification in the US.

4) 3D (with Jack Harlow)

A still from 3D (Image via Weverse/BTS)

After the success of Seven, Jungkook came out with his second major solo single, 3D, on September 29, 2023. The song featured American rapper Jack Harlow and combined R&B and pop elements, supported by a minimalist beat and percussive beat. It has a total of 874.9 million streams. 3D marked Jungkook and Harlow's debut collaboration. It was co-produced by BloodPop and David Stewart, and is included on Jungkook's debut solo album, Golden.

A remix featuring Justin Timberlake dropped a month later, on November 24. When it dropped, 3D entered at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, marking Jungkook as the first solo Korean to achieve consecutive top-5 entries in the UK. In America, 3D was Jungkook's second solo top-ten single and Harlow's fourth on on the Billboard Hot 100.

The single gained 13.6 million streams, 3.1 million radio listeners, and 87,000 downloads in its first week, leading to it being the top-selling digital song of that time. Globally, the single reached the top of the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts.

5) Still With You

Jungkook at his concert (Image via X/@bts bighit)

Premiered on SoundCloud in 2020 as a Festa (BTS's debut anniversary celebration) gift for fans, Still With You was the singer's first official solo release. The song, which had "thankyouarmy2020" embedded in the title of its original SoundCloud link, was a heartfelt dedication to ARMY and quickly gained popularity among fans for its emotional resonance.

With a soft combination of jazzy R&B instrumentation and contemplative lyrics, Still With You conveys yearning and aspiration for reunion.

The song was co-written and composed by Jungkook alongside producer Pdogg. Subsequently added to Spotify in July of 2023, the song has gradually increased in popularity. It now has over 298 million streams.

On June 11, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin will be discharged from the military. A day prior, V and the group's leader RM will return to civilian life on June 10. SUGA will also follow them later in the month.

