"There's no bigger Asian Soloist than him"- Fans react as UMG highlights BTS' Jungkook's 2023 top seller status in 2024 Q4 report

Universal Music Group's O4 2024 earnings were recently released and showed BTS' Jungkook was one of the top-selling artists and a major contributor to UMG's revenue performance. The others on the list included names like Taylor Swift and Drake.

Ad

The BTS singer getting recognition in Universal Music Group's (UMG) final disclosure highlighted his major contribution to the company's revenue. It showed that his influence spans beyond the K-pop industry and into the global music industry as well.

The recognition follows a series of record-breaking moments for the BTS singer. These included chart-topping releases, international award nominations, and widespread streaming success. His solo debut, Golden, saw significant digital and physical sales, helping push UMG’s numbers during the final months of the year 2023.

Ad

Trending

When fans found out about the singer's achievement, they took to social media to praise him, with many calling him the "biggest Asian soloist." They cited BTS' Jungkook's continuous chart-topping records, strong album sales, and widespread popularity. One fan stated on X that it was "insane how Jungkook always proves" that he was at par with the "biggest Western artists."

"Insane how Jungkook always proves he's side by side with Biggest Western Artists rightnow and he did that with just 1 album, while on hiatus. There's no bigger Asian Soloist than him in this generation," the fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans agreed with the sentiment and said that the singer had a huge impact despite having released no new music, noting that he deserved "all the support of a specialized team."

"Jungkook having this type of impact even with no new music. Imagine when he drops his next album and begins touring" posted an X user.

"Mind you he did that while still serving in the military and with no new album/music oh ain't nobody is doing it like the jeon jungkook !!!!" mentioned another BTS' Jungkook fan.

Ad

"Yeah. This is his level and league. We should stop fighting with flop stans." shared one netizen.

"This is a real impact!! For Universal, Jungkook plays an important role, just like Taylor and Drake! An artist like this deserves all the support of a specialized team!" commented another netizen.

BTS' Jungkook's fans flooded social media with celebratory posts, with many praising him for having his name on the list with celebrities like Taylor Swift. While some congratulated him, others called him a "global superstar."

Ad

"Always mentioned alongside the biggest names after only his debut album" posted an individual on X.

"Congratulations jungkook truly Hitmaker" wrote one X user.

"Jungkook is loved by worldwide listeners!!!! the GLOBAL SUPERSTAR!!!!" commented one netizen.

"The industry is positively hinting that they haven't moved on from the impact of Jungkook's Golden era, just like us" added this fan on X.

Ad

BTS' Jungkook's Golden era shines in UMG's Q4 2024 report as he emerges among the top global sellers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Universal Music Group's (UMG) Q4 2024 financial results showed growth across several revenue streams. Among the highlights was the recognition of BTS' Jungkook as one of the top-performing artists in the same quarter of the previous year.

The report said that, in Q4 2024, UMG's Recorded Music revenue reached €2.566 billion. This marked a 6.0% increase year-over-year, or 6.8% when adjusted for constant currency.

While the current quarter's top sellers included Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Sabrina Carpenter, the prior-year quarter featured Jungkook's name alongside Taylor Swift, Drake, and the Rolling Stones.

Ad

BTS' Jungkook's inclusion as a top seller in Q4 2023 reflects the significant sales momentum generated by his debut album Golden. His strong performance contributed to the company’s physical and digital sales figures.

Although streaming revenue declined by 5.1% due to shifts in platform monetization, subscription-based revenue climbed by 7.9%. This was driven by a growing global user base.

As per the report, the physical revenue of the company grew 2.5%, and digital downloads jumped 37.5% year-over-year. UMG also reported increases in other categories like licensing and neighboring rights, fueled by major releases and touring income.

Ad

BTS' Jungkook began his mandatory military service in South Korea after officially stepping into his solo career with the release of Golden on November 3, 2023, under Big Hit Music. The album, performed entirely in English, featured 11 tracks and collaborations with global names like Jack Harlow, Latto, DJ Snake, and Major Lazer. Golden was introduced through the hit singles Seven and 3D, with Standing Next to You and Yes or No following on release day.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seven, featuring Latto, became a major global success, debuting at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and landing in the top 10 across numerous countries. The album drew inspiration from meaningful moments in Jungkook’s growth as a solo artist. That journey was later documented in the film I Am Still, which premiered on September 4, 2024.

Commercially, the album charted in 25 countries, reaching No. 1 in markets like South Korea, Japan, France, and Belgium. It secured top 10 spots in regions including Australia and Germany. In the UK, it opened at No. 3, the highest debut for a Korean soloist, and in the US, it entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 with over 210,000 units sold in its first week. Golden was the top-selling album during that period.

Ad

BTS' Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military service in South Korea and is scheduled to be discharged on June 11, 2025, alongside Jimin. The other BTS members, Suga, RM, and V, are also serving and are expected to complete their duties around the same time in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More