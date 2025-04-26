"History made" - Fans celebrate as BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN becomes the most-streamed album by an Asian male act on Spotify in 2025

As per X id @WORLDMUSICAWARD, BTS' Jungkook’s solo album GOLDEN has achieved a new milestone on Spotify in 2025. On April 25, 2025, the record has officially become the most-streamed album by an Asian male act on the platform in 2025. The album has now surpassed 517 million streams.

Originally released in November 2023, GOLDEN features hit tracks such as Seven, Standing Next to You, and 3D. Since its release, BTS' Jungkook's album has consistently performed well across global charts, earning critical acclaim and commercial success.

Following the announcement, fans worldwide took to social media to celebrate the achievement. Many expressed pride over Jungkook’s global influence and the album’s lasting impact nearly two years after its release. One fan wrote:

"Jungkook’s GOLDEN didn’t just break records — it defined an era. A masterpiece of sound, emotion, and artistry. History made."

"Remember when jungkook dropped GOLDEN in 2023? fast forward to 2025, he's still making history, Always proud" said one netizen.

"Golden is the sort of album you can play anytime & anywhere. It's not a mystery why he has so many streams & his listeners numbers keeps rising. To think this is his first album is because there is so much potential when thinking what's going to come next!" wrote an X user.

"Proud of youof your great talent, of the wonderful artist and man that you are...more and more Congratulations Jungkook Biggest Asian Soloist Jungkook" shared another fan of BTS' Jungkook.

"Jungkook is absolutely amazing. He has said it himself that he is 1 of 7. BTS RM (real name Kim Nam-joon), Jin (real name Kim Seok-jin), Suga (real name Min Yoon-gi), J-Hope (real name Jung Ho-seok), Jimin (real name Park Ji-min), V (real name Kim Tae-hyung), and Jungkook (real name Jeon Jung-kook)!!!" read a comment on X.

Fans flooded social media with messages of praise and celebration. Many expressed their admiration for the singer's global success and the lasting impact of his album.

"CONGRATS TO THE MAIN POP BOY AND THE MOST SUCCESSFUL ASIAN SOLOIST JUNGKOOK GLOBAL POPSTAR JUNGKOOK WORLD NO.1 IDOL & WORLD NO.1 POP STAR JUNGKOOK JUNGKOOK RECORD SETTER JUNGKOOK EMPEROR VOCALIST WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK JUNGKOOK THE FACE OF THIS ERA" posted an individual on X.

"This is so iconic of him, an album from 2023 still being most streamed in 2025 and not just in kpop but in whole asia" said this netizen.

"Congratulations Jungkook! Well-deserved! Golden is a masterpiece, a delightful pop experience from start to finish" mentioned one BTS' Jungkook's fan.

"Golden album 2023 golden era 2025 golden boy forever! everything turns golden when it's Jungkook" added one X user.

BTS' Jungkook achieves global success with solo debut album Golden

BTS' Jungkook launched his solo career with the release of his debut studio album, Golden, on November 3, 2023, through Big Hit Music. The album, performed entirely in English, comprises 11 tracks and features collaborations with international artists such as Jack Harlow, Latto, Major Lazer, and DJ Snake.

Golden was introduced through the lead singles Seven, featuring Latto, and 3D. Seven achieved notable global success, debuting at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and charting within the top 10 in several countries.

Commercially, Golden demonstrated strong international performance. It topped album charts in South Korea, Japan, France, Belgium, and Lithuania, and entered the top 10 in markets including Australia and Germany.

In the United Kingdom, the album debuted at No. 3, setting a new record for the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist.

In the United States, Golden entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2, selling over 210,000 equivalent album units in its first week. This total included 164,800 pure album sales, 29,800 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, and 15,600 track equivalent album (TEA) units. It was the top-selling album during that period.

The album received generally favorable reviews from critics and achieved significant milestones in sales. According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI)'s Global Music Report for 2023, BTS' Jungkook's Golden ranked as the 14th most-consumed album across all formats.

It also ranked the 7th best-selling album globally, with 2.7 million units sold within two months of release. By the end of 2023, Golden had sold over 2.4 million copies worldwide, with 244,000 copies sold in the United States alone, ranking as the 10th bestselling CD album of the year according to Billboard.

BTS' Jungkook’s solo journey was further documented in the film I Am Still, which premiered on September 4, 2024.

Additionally, Golden received notable accolades, including the Album Bonsang at the 38th Golden Disc Awards and Artist of the Year – Album at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards.

Following the release of BTS' Jungkook began his mandatory military service in South Korea. He is presently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea.

He is set to be discharged on June 11, 2025, along with fellow BTS member Jimin. Suga, RM, and V are also enlisted and are anticipated to complete their service around the same period in June 2025.

