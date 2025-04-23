"Imagine the chaos"- Fans react as BTS' Jin picks RM and Jungkook as the employees he would invite to Kian's Bizarre B&B

On April 23, 2025, Netflix released a new cast interview for Kian’s Bizarre B&B, and BTS fans were treated to a playful yet intriguing moment featuring BTS' Jin. When asked by Kian whom he would invite as an additional employee at the quirky guesthouse, Ji Ye-eun quickly chimed in, suggesting that Jin alone was more than enough.

Ad

But Jin had his answers ready—without hesitation, he asked if he could name one of his fellow BTS members and named RM and Jungkook as his top picks. He praised RM’s multilingual skills, emphasizing how beneficial they would be if the B&B expanded globally. Jungkook, on the other hand, was acknowledged for his strong work ethic, professional cooking abilities, and superior physical strength.

Fans quickly took to social media to react. The thought of RM’s leadership, Jungkook’s hands-on energy, and Jin’s quirky charm under one roof had ARMYs imagining total mayhem in the best way possible.

Ad

Trending

"This trio would be so funny on here like imagine the chaos," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This honestly makes so much sense hahaha When the last episode aired and Kian mentioned the possibility of a 2nd season, I immediately said 'well, I feel like Jin would take Joon or JK if he could,'" wrote an X user.

"Jungkook joining Jin in Season 2 Kians B&B will be awesome but just for 1-2 days, please. Jungkook needs to focus on his music & solo world tour before the BTS comeback!" said one netizen.

Ad

"I think Jungkook would be exactly like Jin... he wouldn't let the rules be bent until he got stuck," mentioned another BTS' Jin fan.

"In all seriousness, Namjoon would be hilarious on this show. Not just the speaking English thing, I'd love to see him out of his comfort zone, climbing and surviving. Please do it!" read a comment on X.

Ad

Fans flooded social media platforms with emotional and enthusiastic reactions to BTS' Jin’s thoughtful mention of RM and Jungkook. His heartfelt reasoning for choosing the two BTS members—especially Jungkook—tugged at the hearts of ARMYs worldwide, sparking a wave of sentimental and chaotic responses.

"He misses everyone I'm sure but he misses Jungkook so much, like whenever he gets the chance to name a member it's always Jungkook," commented a netizen.

Ad

"HIS BIG OL' LIST FOR JUNGKOOK MHMMM also jungkook would have loved it there they would have had so much fun," mentioned this fan.

"DID HE CALL GOOGIE????????????? I need to lock myself in a room and scream I feel like I'm crazy give me back my family," wrote an individual on X.

"That's my favorite TRIO..I LOVE MY NAMJINKOOK," added this fan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS' Jin reflects on his experience in Kian’s Bizarre B&B in new Netflix cast interview

Netflix dropped a special cast interview on April 23, 2025, for Kian’s Bizarre B&B, offering viewers a candid glimpse into BTS' Jin’s behind-the-scenes thoughts and experiences during the show. During the Q&A, Jin recalled a memorable moment involving a bizarre squid-catching trip with Kian.

Ad

According to him, the real surprise came later when the squid unexpectedly reappeared from Kian's pocket, leaving Jin bewildered.

“It drove me crazy,” he joked, highlighting Kian’s quirky personality.

When asked about the group dynamic among the three cast members—Jin, Kian, and Ji Ye-eun—Jin admitted to feeling some regret. He shared that his personality doesn’t easily allow him to be outwardly expressive, which may have made him less understanding in emotionally sensitive moments.

Ad

He took the opportunity to sincerely apologize to Ye-eun, acknowledging that he may not have been fully attentive when she talked about going through a difficult time. The conversation took a playful turn when Ye-eun asked how BTS' Jin would feel about having a younger sister like her.

Jin humorously responded that he might have moved out and declared independence at 20. Though flustered by her teasing, he eventually admitted he would have likely taken good care of a younger sister.

Ad

Kian opened up about one of the unexpected challenges he faced early on. He admitted to underestimating the power of the waves, believing a barge would provide a stable ride. However, the reality was different.

“It was rough for me,” he said, revealing he experienced seasickness and vomited multiple times. “I had no grasp on reality.”

Ad

When asked to name the most memorable guest, Ji Ye-eun found it hard to choose, saying all of them left an impression. Still, she singled out Ki-hong, a guest with a passion for stargazing.

“It was adorable how he knew all the constellations,” she shared warmly.

The trio didn’t shy away from teasing each other either. In a light-hearted exchange, Ye-eun asked if she had been annoying during filming. Kian answered with a straightforward “Yes,” with BTS' Jin chiming in, “Every single day.” Both laughed off the moment as part of their playful dynamic.

Ad

BTS' Jin then teased Ye-eun, who gained her boating license for filming season 1. He brought up the idea of her driving a bus if there were a season 2. While he and Kian encouraged it, Ye-eun quickly shut it down, insisting she was still a novice behind the wheel.

The interview ended on a heartfelt note, with each cast member expressing gratitude. BTS' Jin concluded the interview by expressing his gratitude toward Kian and Ye-eun for their hard work on Ulleungdo Island, acknowledging their efforts with a respectful bow. Ye-eun thanked both Jin and Kian for making her feel comfortable, while Kian acknowledged the difficulties but appreciated everyone's efforts.

Ad

Kian’s Bizarre B&B brought together an unexpected trio—BTS' Jin, webtoon artist Kian84, and comedian Ji Ye-eun—as they ran a floating guesthouse near Ulleungdo Island. The series combined lighthearted chaos with emotional depth, offering a glimpse into their teamwork, growth, and the bonds they built far from city life.

The full nine-episode series Kian’s Bizarre B&B is available to stream on Netflix.

At present, BTS members Jungkook and RM are fulfilling their mandatory military duties. RM is set to complete his service on June 10, 2025, alongside V. The following day, June 11, will see the discharge of Jungkook and Jimin. Suga is expected to wrap up his service shortly after, on June 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More