"The masterpiece keeps bagging awards"- Fans celebrate as RM's "LOST!" MV wins gold in the "Flying High" at the 1.4 Awards 2025

On May 8, 2025 (local time), RM's music video LOST! received a Gold award in the Music Video category of "Flying High" at the 1.4 Awards 2025. The award adds another major milestone to the BTS leader's list of solo achievements.

The "Flying High" category in the 1.4 Awards is focused on presenting work from experienced film directors with more than four years of professional practice. RM's LOST! was celebrated for its filmic narrative and visuality.

The music video was honored alongside other Gold-winning pieces in this competitive section, which featured a wide array of creative and visually compelling projects. The MV was hailed together with productions by artists and directors like Jeremy Pope, Sandra Winther, Depeche Mode, and Sampha.

Fans across the world celebrated the win. They took to social media to celebrate the BTS leader's continued success, praising the visual depth and storytelling of LOST!. One fan commented:

"Congratulations joonie!!! The masterpiece keeps bagging awards."

Fans also highlighted both the artistic depth of the music video and the global appreciation it has received—often contrasting it with the lack of proper recognition.

"Lost collecting awards like Pokemon congratulations Joon and Team RM," said a netizen.

"Another one thank you! Almost looks like the universe has conspired to give you your deserved flowers, that this fandom won't. So happy for my baby," said an X user.

"Namjoon makes me so proud I can't put it in words. All the awards, atleast the industry is recognising his talent in some ways," posted another fan.

"The Lost! MV continues to be the most acclaimed by those who understand the subject even after almost a year of release. Yet another award for this timeless work of art," read a comment from a fan.

Fans flooded social media platforms with passionate reactions. Many praised not only the visual brilliance of the MV but also the consistent global recognition RM’s solo album Right Place, Wrong Person (RPWP) continues to receive.

"Still not over some Korea society fukazz music award did not know what category to put this album in which is winning a gajillion awards in internationally acclaimed spaces. They're a joke," said an individual on X.

"Gigantic, deserves this and much more, lost is a very intelligent mv, I love living in the same generation as the genius Kim Namjoon!" posted one netizen.

"Joon-ah! And congratulations to Team RM, they are the best team and a masterpiece. Kim Namjoon.. How can you be like this? You... are the best... once you do it... till the end...I just have to do well... Okay... I should reflect on myself," shared this X user.

"If we stop to count the number of awards that RPWP has, we realize that this album is huge," added this fan.

RM’s LOST! mv wins global acclaim as director Aube Perrie takes spotlight at 1.4 awards 2025

RM's LOST! music video, which premiered on May 24, 2024, on HYBE LABELS' YouTube channel, has taken a significant journey around the world. As the title song of his second studio album Right Place, Wrong Person, the video was a collaboration with renowned French director Aube Perrie, in the creative direction of San Yan.

Located in a decaying, disorganized office building, the visual metaphor explores RM's inner struggle. As he navigates through a dreamlike labyrinth of uncertainty, the video subtly illustrates companionship and the strength of support, with friends seemingly assisting him edge closer to understanding.

The project received notable acclaim. Beyond its latest win at 1.4 Awards the MV is now up for Creative Review's Annual Awards 2025. Previously, in August of 2024, LOST! was recognized at the Berlin Commercial Awards as a masterpiece in cinematography.

At Germany's CICLOPE Festival, the video won Gold for Direction and Production Design, and Bronze awards for Cinematography and Color Grading. In a milestone win, LOST! also won as the first music video by a Korean artist at the UK Music Video Awards. As of now, it has surpassed 16 million views on YouTube.

With RM's LOST! MV taking Gold in the "Flying High" category, the 1.4 Awards 2025 has turned the focus to director Aube Perrie. Renowned for his gritty storytelling and visually stunning work, Perrie has risen to become one of the most innovative music and advertising directors in recent times.

1.4 Awards mentioned that he was UKMVA Director of the Year in 2023 and 2024, following a win for Best New Director in 2021. His productions have been shortlisted over 100 times on major awards platforms such as D&AD, SXSW, AICP, and Shots Awards, and he has won five D&AD Pencils and numerous Best Video and Best Director awards.

Some of Perrie's most memorable works include Megan Thee Stallion's Th*t Sh*t, which ranked on Rolling Stone's 150 Greatest Hip-Hop Videos, and Harry Styles' Music for a Sushi Restaurant, which is now preserved in MoMA.

RM began his required military service on December 11, 2023, along with other BTS members V, Jungkook, and Jimin, who followed soon after. He is slated to be discharged on June 10, 2025, along with V. The rest of the BTS members, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga, will also be discharged in June 2025.

