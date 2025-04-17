“Oh the kingdom vibes” – Internet reacts as Jo Bo-ah & Lee Jae-wook stun in teaser of upcoming historical K-drama ‘Dear Hongrang’

On April 17, 2025, a preview clip of Dear Hongrang was dropped by Netflix on its official YouTube channel. The series, set during the Joseon dynasty, features Lee Jae-wook and Cho Bo-ah as the main leads. It follows the chaos that erupts when a long-lost heir unexpectedly reappears in a mighty merchant family.

The teaser shows the ripple effect caused by the man’s sudden comeback. His reappearance coincides with fresh reports of child disappearances, bearing eerie similarities to the unresolved case from 12 years prior. Fans reacted to the reveal of the teaser with excitement, with one saying:

"Oh the kingdom vibes."

Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah have taken on roles with royal or aristocratic tones before. In 2024, Lee played an ambitious heir in The Impossible Heir. While Jo hasn’t starred in traditional historical dramas, she was seen in Hanbok in the K-dramas like Destined with You and Tale of the Nine Tailed, adding a period touch to her roles.

"Jaewook wearing hanbok is still Jang Uk to me 😭 but i really cant wait for this to air ✨," a fan remarked.

"Finally, dear hong rang is coming next month on 16 May, and i can't wait to see jo bo ah, my girl!!! 🤩🤩🤩," a viewer noted.

"SO SAT FOR THEM 🙌," a person shared.

"Oh this is going to be so good i know it already," a viewer said.

"WE WILL BE WATCHING," a netizen said.

"This looks really good. It was already on my list but now the trailer looks good too," a user noted.

More about Lee Jae-wook and Cho Bo-ah starrer Dear Hongrang

Dear Hongrang's plot begins with a child named Hongrang disappearing without a trace. After vanishing for years, a stranger shows up. The man insists that he is the missing heir, who can't remember anything from his past.

Lee Jae-wook portrays this adult figure. His sudden appearance creates uncertainty within the household. Cho Bo-ah plays Jae-yi, the stepsister who doubts the man’s identity.

She confronts him for faking his identity as her long-lost sibling. As suspicions rise, their interactions grow tense, with Jae-yi determined to uncover the truth. The cast also includes Jung Ga-ram as Mu-jin, the foster son who stepped into Hongrang’s role during his absence.

Uhm Ji-won plays Min Yeon-ui, the matron of the Min family and mother to Hongrang. Park Byung-eun takes on the role of Sim Yeol-guk, the head of the household and father to both Hongrang and Jae-yi. Kim Jae-uck appears as Grand Prince Hanpyeong, a royal and a painter known for his elevated taste during the era.

Dear Hongrang comes from Studio Dragon, Ace Maker Movie Works, and H House, with IO Content Group teaming up as a co-producer. Netflix holds exclusive global distribution rights. Dear Hongrang will stream globally on the platform starting 16 May 2025.

