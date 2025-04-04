  • home icon
  • “THIS IS ABOUT TO BE SO GOOD” — Internet reacts as Lee Jae-wook is set to lead Netflix’s horror fantasy drama ‘Honey Complex Project’ 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Apr 04, 2025 07:21 GMT
Lee Jae-wook (Image via Instagram/@jxxvvxxk)
Lee Jae-wook (Image via Instagram/@jxxvvxxk)

On April 4, 2025, Ilgan Sports confirmed that Lee Jae-wook will star in Netflix’s upcoming horror fantasy drama Honey Complex Project. He plays Kae-jun, a man in his 30s who takes a high-paying part-time job that leads to bizarre experiences. Fans are excited to see him in this genre.

"THIS IS ABOUT TO BE SO GOOD," an X user commented.
Honey Complex Project is produced by Shotcake and will be directed by Han Jun-hee and Kim Da-min. Han Jun-hee is known for his work on D.P., Weak Hero, and the film Chinatown. Meanwhile, Kim Da-min previously directed Makgeolli Will Tell You.

The production will begin on April 25, 2025, and continue until November 25 of the same year. The eight-episode series will be released globally through Netflix upon completion. Social media comments highlighted anticipation and interest in the 26-year-old's return to the screen.

"Lee Jaewook in a horror fantasy series??? God I'm so seated!!," a fan remarked.
"OH MY GOD LEE JAEWOOK CASTING NEWS IN A HORROR FANTASY NETFLIX DRAMA EVERYONE GET UP 😭😭😭😭," a user mentioned.
"He's finally gonna be back on my screen," a netizen noted.

Many pointed out Lee Jae-wook's involvement in multiple projects across genres, suggesting he's maximizing work before enlisting.

"Jaewook saying yes to every script that comes his way before the enlistment takes him away....," a person shared.
"Romance in hongrang, variety show fresh off the sea, romcom last summer, endurance doctor medical, and now honey pot project a horror fantasy action drama.. jaewook rlly made sure to feed us well with all these dramas before enlisting 😭🫶🏻🤍," a viewer said.
"Sksjsjsj im crying he is locking IN before that enlistment," another fan added.

Lee Jae-wook reportedly considers another lead role in medical drama

Lee Jae-wook may take on his first doctor role since his debut in 2018. On March 21, 2025, OSEN reported he's in talks for the lead in a new drama called HODL Doctor (literal title). His agency said it's one of many offers the actor is reviewing.

HODL Doctor is based on a webtoon of the same name. It first began serialization in February 2022 and is ongoing. The story follows Do Ji-eui, a plastic surgeon sent to a remote island called Pyeongdongdo as a public health doctor. It covers his one-year stay, treating patients and dealing with island life.

HODL Doctor will be directed by Lee Myung-woo, known for The Fiery Priest and Boyhood. No other casting or production details have been revealed yet. Meanwhile, Lee Jae-wook is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix historical romance series Hong Rang (also known as Tangeum). Lee Jae-wook will feature in the second season of the variety show Fresh Off the Sea.

Lee Jae-wook will also join tvN’s variety show Unnie’s Sanji Direct Delivery 2 as a fixed cast member, marking his first regular variety appearance. Premiering on April 13, 2025, the show features him alongside Yeom Jung-ah, Park Jun-myeon, and Lim Ji-yeon as they cook with local ingredients and cook.

Since his 2018 debut in Memories of the Alhambra, Lee Jae-wook has taken on a myriad of roles. His credits include Search: WWW, Extraordinary You, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Remarriage & Desires, and Death’s Game.

In February 2024, he played Han Tae-oh in the Disney+ series The Impossible Heir, a character involved in a succession battle within a chaebol family.

Quick Links

Edited by Divya Singh
