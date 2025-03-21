“I'm so seated for this one” — Fans excited as Lee Jae-wook is reportedly cast to lead upcoming webtoon based medical drama, Doctor John

Lee Jae-wook has accepted an offer to play a doctor in the upcoming drama Doctor John. As reported by OSEN on March 21, Lee Jae-wook recently received a casting offer for the drama and confirmed that he had recently made the decision to join the cast after deliberation.

Doctor John will tell the story of Do Ji-hee, a plastic surgeon who recently has been given a public health doctor assignment on a deserted, isolated island called Pyeondong-do, a place that everyone would prefer to avoid. Over the course of a year, he finds himself in various situations when treating patients and spending time with the islanders.

The drama is based on a Kakao Webtoon launched in February 2022 and continues as a webtoon series. Director Lee Myung-woo, who most recently achieved success with SBS's The Fiery Priest (rated over 20% viewership), and the Coupang Play series Boyhood, will be directing.

Lee Jae-wook will take on the role of the main character, Do Ji-he, in this new project, marking his return to the role of a doctor for the first time since his acting debut in the 2018 tvN drama series Memories of the Alhambra.

Fans are looking forward to Lee Jae-wook playing a doctor.

"OMG, my boy as a doctor, ohh I'm so seated for this one" said one fan.

More fans shared:

"Booked and busy, jaewookie projects are lining up," said another.

"finally i will see jaewook become a doctor," responded another fan.

Fans are happy for Lee Jae-wook.

"omg jaewook first ever role as a doctor," reacted another.

"LEE JAEWOOK IN A MEDICAL DRAMA I MUST BE DREAMING," another fan commented.

"playing a public health doctor omg literally my major," responded another fan.

More about Lee Jae-wook and his other works

Lee Jae-wook made his television debut in Memories of the Alhambra and appeared in his first film, The Battle of Jangsari (2019). He gained recognition through various roles, including the office romance Search: WWW, the school drama Extraordinary You, and the melodrama When the Weather Is Fine. In Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, he took on his first lead role in a romantic comedy.

His career reached new heights with his performance in the fantasy period drama Alchemy of Souls, which became his breakout role.

The actor's latest project was Royal Loader, a Disney drama series that aired in 2024. The story revolves around a cutthroat corporate war, with Lee playing a bright, ambitious young executive entangled in a web of backstabbing and endless power plays. Although the drama had high expectations, it received mixed reviews as a whole.

In addition to Doctor John, Jae-wook will appear in his first regular variety show, Sister's Farm Direct Delivery 2, later this year. This will be his first regular entertainment program since he made his debut as an actor.

Casting for Doctor John is still in progress, and production scheduling is still being discussed.

