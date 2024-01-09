Royal Loader starring Lee Jae-wook, Lee Jun-young, and more: Plot, cast, release date & all we know so far

Disney+'s much-awaited K-drama Royal Loader (In Korean: 로얄로더) is surely one for the lovers of chaebol-life narratives. The upcoming drama presents a tale of ambition to gain power and status amidst a hierarchical discord between individuals from socio-economically segregated classes, metaphorically referred to as 'dirt spoon' and 'gold spoon'.

On Monday, January 8, the production confirmed that actors Lee Jae-wook, Lee Jun-young, and Hong Su-zu will be joining the cast. While no trailer has been dropped yet, confirmation regarding the casting per the official announcement by Disney+ Korea has raised fans' anticipation worldwide regarding what the drama has in store.

While no release date has been announced, Royal Roader is set to be released in February 2024.

Royal Loader: Here's all we know about the story so far

Royal Loader will add to the list of chaebol and business dramas and stories of people of the lower rung. Those who are eager to get yet another glimpse of South Korea's dark yet intriguing narratives may want to add this title to their lists. The plot of Royal Loader revolves around Korea's minor leaguers, desperate to make it big by trying to take control of the throne of Korea's largest conglomerate.

Actor Lee Jae-wook has a record of working in a wide range of dramas ranging from contemporary to historic. While he won hearts with his roles in Alchemy of Souls (2022-2023), Search: WWW (2019), and Extraordinary You (2019), in Royal Loader, he will be portraying the character of cold-hearted but dignified Han Tae-oh.

At the same time, actor Lee Jun-young who made quite a splash with his works in May I Help You? (2022), Mask Girl (2023), Imitation (2021), and more, will be seen as Kang In-ha - a three-dimensional character in whom exist both good and evil.

Actor Hong Su-zu who mesmerized with her memorable parts in Lovestruck in the City (2020-2021), KBS Drama Special 2021: BE;TWIN (2021), and Sweet Home 2 (2023), will be in the shoes of a young woman, Na Hye-won.

More about the staff, title and release schedule

The drama is expected to feature dynamic synergy arising from a blend of actors radiating a fresh, captivating spirit and displaying exceptional acting prowess and striking visuals.

The production will be helmed by director Min Yeon-hong, whom K-drama enthusiasts may know from works like Missing: The Other Side (2020), Insider (2022), and others. Screenwriter Choi Won, known for Miss Butcher (2016) and Baby and I (2008), among others, is also aboard.

On top of that, according to an update by user @adorejunyoung on X, director Min Yeon-hong himself seemingly shared Royal Loader's possible English title to be The Impossible Heir.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the drama was rolled out earlier in 2023, when the trio was reported to be hopping on board assuming the lead roles, and it was further disclosed that the filming for the drama commenced at some time around March 2023.

Even though thus far no exact date of release has been provided, per Disney+ Korea, Royal Loader is to premiere sometime in February this year. It is also expected to be made available on Hulu in the United States.

Seeing how the drama is to come out in no time, viewers may expect posters and video teasers to drop ahead of it.

What to watch as you wait for Royal Loader?

Viewers can catch Lee Jae-wook in his latest role in Death's Game (2023). Here he plays Cho Tae-sang, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter. Fans of Lee Jun-young can watch the film Brave Citizen (2023), where he is seen as a student alongside actor Shin Hye-sun. Additionally, in Sweet Home 2 (2023), Hong Su-zu captured audiences with her role as Jin-ah.