"Looks like a wild ride" — Fans react as Netflix confirms new horror series Wish Your Death involving five high school friends and a wish-granting app

Netflix has officially announced the cast of its upcoming horror thriller Wish Your Death. The streaming giant confirmed the news on March 6 through a social media post, revealing that Jeon So-young, Kang Mi-na, Baek Sun-ho, Hyun Woo-seok, and Lee Hyo-je will lead the series. With it they also shared a chilling synopsis that reads,

"Wish Your Death, a new horror series, is coming to Netflix! Starring Jeon So-young, Kang Mi-na, Baek Sun-ho, Hyun Woo-seok, and Lee Hyo-je. Five high school friends receive a death warning from a mysterious wish-granting app. As they struggle to escape their fates, chilling truths and the sudden death of a classmate come to light."

Following the announcement, fans took to social media to share their excitement. Many were drawn to the eerie premise, calling it a promising addition to the horror genre. Some compared it to past supernatural thrillers,

"Hell yeah, this looks like a wild ride!" tweeted a user on X.

""Wish Your Death" sounds thrilling! Can't wait to watch," wrote a netizen.

"Hmmmm, reminds me of Hellbound a bit 👀, hope it’s good," said another netizen.

"Hotter than hot! Keep these winners coming my man," added a user.

"It's coming, it's coming, the big one is coming," commented another user.

With its intriguing premise and strong cast, Wish Your Death has already captured the attention of fans.

"THERE IS BOTH SUNHO AND THE HORROR GENRE. The moment I saw Sunho, I was hooked on the series. We watch it as soon as it comes out," said a fan.

"Sunho and Mina in the same drama???? It's impossible that they didn't bring them together for me," wrote another fan.

"because there is sunho let's watch it," added a netizen.

Netflix explores YA horror with Wish Your Death, a supernatural thriller about a mysterious wish-granting app

Netflix is expanding its YA horror lineup with Wish Your Death (WT), a supernatural thriller combining elements of the occult and suspense. The series follows 5 high school friends who receive a death warning from a mysterious wish-granting app called Girigo.

The app’s function is simple: users upload a video of their wish and wait for it to come true, but it comes at a price. As the characters struggle to escape their predicted fates, they uncover unsettling truths linked to the sudden death of a classmate. What begins as confusion turns into an overwhelming situation, drawing them into a reality from which they cannot break free.

The series introduces a cast of new rising actors. Jeon So-young, who has previously appeared in Melo Movie (2025), plays Se-ah, a track athlete from Seorin High who becomes determined to uncover the app’s secrets.

Kang Mi-na, known for her roles in Welcome to Samdalri (2023), Café Minamdang (2022), and Hotel Del Luna (2019), plays Na-ri. She is a well-known student admired for her appearance who remains skeptical of the app’s dangerous reputation.

Baek Sun-ho, known for Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard (2024), takes on the role of Geon-woo. He is Se-ah’s secret boyfriend, who struggles with her growing interest in the app.

Hyun Woo-seok, who has previously appeared in Time to Be Strong (2024) and Dolphin (2023), portrays Ha-joon. He is the analytical member of the group who uses his coding knowledge to investigate Girigo. Lee Hyo-je, seen in Hunted (2021) and The Loop (2024), plays Hyeong-wook, a mischievous prankster whose life takes a turn after using the app.

The series is directed by Park Youn-seo, known for work on Kingdom season 2 (2019) and Moving (2023). It is produced by CJ ENM STUDIOS and KAIROS MAKERS.

Wish Your Death explores the challenges faced by teenagers as they navigate the contrast between their ambitions and the realities they live in. According to South Korean media outlet imBC Entertainment, the story examines the struggles of youth who wish for certain things but remain uncertain about what they can truly achieve.

The drama incorporates themes of curses and spirits, connecting them to the anxieties and aspirations of the characters. The concept of a wish-granting app introduces a modern element to the storyline, generating curiosity about Girigo and its origins.

With its eerie premise, talented cast, and psychological depth, Wish Your Death is already generating buzz. Netflix has yet to confirm a release date, but anticipation continues to build as viewers await this chilling addition to the platform’s horror catalog.

