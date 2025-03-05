“SEATED" — Fans thrilled as Sung Seung-ha and Chae Jong-hyeok's upcoming BL drama, 'Business as Usual' unveils first teaser

W-STORY has officially introduced its latest BL project, Business as Usual, with the release of its first teaser on March 3. The highly anticipated drama stars Sung Seung-ha and Chae Jong-hyeok in a romance that unfolds between campus life and the workplace.

Shared across W-STORY’s social media platforms, the 90-second teaser offers a glimpse into the emotional depth and visual appeal of the series. Introducing the teaser, W-STORY described the drama with the caption:

"【#Eul's Love】 🐈🩷🩵📚90-second trailer #WStory's 6th new work that we confidently present!!✨ Back with unprecedented visuals × unprecedented quality😮‍💨 A first love reunion romance <Eul's Love> that crosses between a fresh campus🏫 and a cool office👔 "Do you think there's a manual for love?" 📚"

Starring Sung Seung-ha and Chae Jong-hyeok, Business as Usual marks W-STORY’s sixth production and has already generated significant anticipation among fans. Following the release of Business as Usual's first teaser, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement.

"OK SEATED," tweeted a fan on X.

"Office romance theme KBL that to with normal format. I am glad. Hope Gaga or viki picks it up," said a netizen.

"KBL Stans are well fed with these upcoming and ongoing KBLs," wrote another netizen.

"i loved the manhwa. please do it justice. hope the actors actually act and the director is good but most importantly please a good script," commented another fan.

The brief preview introduced the story's blend of campus nostalgia and office romance, leaving viewers eager for more.

"THIS IS INSANE??? The Our Dating Sim vibes are CRAZY!! The teaser alone had my expectations SKY-HIGH!!! THE CAST?? THE VISUALS?? PERFECTION. No wonder they waited to drop this!!!" wrote a fan on X.

"that banger ost too though??? can't wait to listen to the full song," said another fan.

"The way I was groggy while reading this and read Seunghan and was like OH," added a netizen.

"this looks really good wstory has been disappointing me lately im glad they got something here!!!" commented another netizen.

Business as Usual: Sung Seung-ha and Chae Jong-hyeok lead W-STORY’s latest BL adaptation

W-STORY’s upcoming BL drama Business as Usual brings a fresh take on romance, reuniting two former lovers in an unexpected workplace encounter. Adapted from Moscareto (모스카레토)’s popular web novel Eul’s Love (을의 연애), the drama follows Kim Min-jun, a 30-year-old office worker.

Kim Min-jun is stuck in the monotony of corporate life. Just as he begins questioning his direction, his ex-boyfriend Jin Hwan, whom he hasn’t seen in a decade, suddenly joins his office as a new colleague. While Jin Hwan remains as confident and charismatic as ever, Min-jun struggles with the feeling that his life has stalled since their breakup.

Despite his efforts to maintain a professional boundary, unresolved emotions and lingering misunderstandings from their past relationship resurface, leading to an intense and complex reunion. Business as Usual blends nostalgia, workplace dynamics, and a second-chance romance.

Newcomers Sung Seung-ha and Chae Jong-hyeok take on the lead roles as Jin Hwan and Min-jun, respectively. Joining them is Lee Yoon-ki, who plays Jin-soo, an intern at a publishing company navigating his own challenges in the workplace. Marking his first acting role under F&F Entertainment, Lee Yoon-ki is set to embark on his acting career.

Helmed by director Min Chae-yeon and written by Kang Rim, Business as Usual is W-STORY’s sixth BL production and promises an emotional and visually striking adaptation. The drama is co-produced by W-STORY and SD Studio.

Although the exact release date is yet to be disclosed, Business as Usual is set to premiere in April of 2025.

