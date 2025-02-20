Heesu In Class 2 starring Ahn Ji-ho and Lee Sang-jun: Release date, plot, cast, & all you need to know about the upcoming BL

The highly anticipated BL drama Heesu in Class 2 has officially announced a release date. On February 20, 2025, the OTT streaming platform Heavenly announced on its social media that the drama is set to premiere on March 28, 2025, at 6 pm KST.

Ad

In the announcement, Heavenly also shared a synopsis of the drama. A translated excerpt from the post reads:

"🚨 Heavenly New Release 🚨【Class 2 Lee Hee-soo] Neither love nor friendship is easy! The turbulent growth romance of 18-year-old Heesu 🔭 Heavenly Friday and Saturday Drama < Class 2 Lee Hee-soo > Released on March 28th at 6PM!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Heesu in Class 2 is a Romance, BL, Teen Drama. The drama portrays the journey of an eighteen-year-old named Heesu, a boy next door, as he navigates the complexities of first love and friendship while keeping a hidden truth.

Heesu in Class 2: A heartfelt coming-of-age story bringing the popular webtoon to life

Adapted from the popular webtoon Heesu in Class 2 (2반 이희수) by Lily Zuzu (릴리), the drama delves into the life of high school student Hee-su. Hee-su's world revolves around his best friend and secret crush, Chan-young.

Ad

Hee-su remains content watching over Chan-young from afar, offering his support and listening to his endless stories about girls. He does not mind being identified only as “Chan-young’s friend.”

However, his ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when a peculiar rumor starts circulating around school. Students begin saying, “Got a love problem? Find Hee-su in Class 2, and he’ll tell you what to do!”

Suddenly, Hee-su is thrown into the spotlight, with peers seeking his advice on their romantic troubles, despite him struggling to navigate his own emotions. This youthful drama highlights the journey of self-discovery, first love, and the true meaning of friendship through Hee-su’s experiences.

Ad

Originally serialized on Lezhin Comics between November 2017 and 2019, the webtoon gained a strong following for its fresh and realistic portrayal of teenage life. Given its prior success, anticipation for the drama adaptation continues to build.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Starring All of Us Are Dead and BTS Universe drama Begins ≠ Youth fame Ahn Ji-ho as Lee Hee-su and Lee Sang-jun from Squid Game 2 as Kim Seung-won, the drama boasts a promising cast. The casting line also features Kim Do-yeon from K-pop group WEKI MEKI as Choi Ji-yu, and Cho Jun-young as Joo Chan-young in key roles.

The drama is directed by Park Kyung-min and produced by FilmK Co., Ltd. Heesu in Class 2 will consist of 10 episodes, each with a runtime of approximately 50 minutes.

Ad

With its heartwarming story and talented cast, the drama is set to be an exciting watch for fans of BL and youth romance alike.

A brief overview of the career of the cast of Heesu in Class 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ahn Ji-ho, born on January 5, 2004, is a South Korean actor known for his work in both television and film. He has appeared in notable series such as Move to Heaven (2021) and Gyeongseong Creature (2023).

However, his breakthrough came in 2022 with All of Us Are Dead, which brought him widespread recognition. In 2024, he further gained attention for his role as Jeong Ho-su—BTS member j-hope’s counterpart in the BTS Universe—in the drama Begins ≠ Youth.

Ad

Born March 3, 1998 Lee Sang-jun is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his performances in Blue Birthday (2021), Beauty and Mr. Romantic (2023), and Squid Game 2 (2024).

His filmography also includes roles in School 2021 (2021), Frankly Speaking (2023), and Connection (2024). The actor gained significant recognition for his role in Squid Game 2.

With its compelling storyline and a strong cast, Heesu in Class 2 is already generating buzz. Fans are eagerly awaiting its premiere, excited to see how the beloved webtoon comes to life on screen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback