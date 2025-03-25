“SHE’S ABOUT TO BE ONE OF HIS EX WIVES” - Fans thrilled as Jo Bo-ah and Lee Dong-wook are set to reunite in the upcoming series ‘Divorce Insurance’

On March 25, 2025, Sports Donga reported that Jo Bo-ah will cameo in tvN's new drama Divorce Insurance. The actress will reunite with Lee Dong-wook, her former Tale of the Nine-Tailed co-star. Bo-ah's role in Divorce Insurance is still under wraps, but fans suspect she might play Dong-wwok's character's ex-wife.

"SHE'S ABOUT TO BE ONE OF HIS EX WIVES HELPPPPPP," an X user commented.

The two South Korean actors played a couple in the 2020 K-drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed. Dong-wook starred as Lee Yeon, a 1,000-year-old gumiho and ex-guardian spirit. Jo Bo-ah played Nam Ji-ah, a TV producer and the reincarnation of his past love, Ah-eum.

The actress later made a guest appearance in Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. As the two prepare to co-star again, fans are anticipating the reunion.

"Tdi in the same universe as totnt confirmed.... which means yeon truly has become a human and change his name to noh kijoon and study overseas to pursue his career but he and jiah ended up getting divorced GUYS WALK WITH ME," a fan remarked.

"Love this for my girl. I'm always going root for her after every actor from tont except for her had a role in the sequel. Hope she's one of the ex wives," a netizen said.

"SHES GONNA BE ONE OF THE EX WIVES WILL THESE TWO EVER KNOW PEACE LMAOAOOOO, a user shared.

Lee Won-seok directs the office rom-com, with Lee Tae-yoon as the writer. Lee Dong-wook leads the cast, and he will be joined by Lee Ju-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee. Other comments read:

"OMG OMG OMG 😭❤️😭❤️😭❤️ MY YEONJIAH REUNION OMG," a person noted.

"Oh my shaylaaas😭😭 joboah and dong wook reunion in 25," a viewer mentioned.

"Tale of the Nine Tailed fams assembly," another fan added.

Lee Dong-wook trades action for rom-com in Divorce Insurance

Lee Dong-wook takes on a new role in Divorce Insurance, a rom-com where he plays Noh Ki-jun, a thrice-divorced insurance employee. Set in an insurance firm's product development team, the Prime Video drama follows their creation of a divorce policy. The actor said this role is different since it has no action scenes.

"The biggest difference this time is that there were no action scenes, which made the whole experience smooth. I didn't necessarily prefer action roles; I took them because they were needed for the character arc. He has this magical charm that stops people from feeling sad, and I wanted to highlight that," Lee Dong-wook stated.

K-drama fans know Lee Dong-wook as the grim reaper in Goblin, the gumiho in Tale of the Nine-Tailed, and a lawyer in Touch Your Heart. His last project, A Shop for Killers, also had action scenes.

Divorce Insurance will premiere its first episode on March 25, 2025, at 8:50 pm KST on Amazon Prime Video.

