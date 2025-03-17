"This is gonna be so chaotic" - Fans excited as tvN releases final trailer for The Divorce Insurance starring Lee Dong-wook

After much anticipation, tvN has finally released a full-length trailer for The Divorce Insurance starring Lee Dong-wook, Lee Kwang-soo, Lee Joo-bin and Lee Da-hee. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the characters' lives as they introduce their newest product in the market - divorce insurance.

Ad

Fans were excited to peek into the camaraderie between the characters and the hilarious approach by the team to get their product approved. Here's how the fans reacted to the trailer:

"it's almost here i'm sooo ready for the scenes between dongwook & kwangsoo, this is gonna be so chaotic"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The new trailer gives a further sneak peek into the peculiarities of the characters and how they would be approaching the sales and marketing of the bespoke divorce insurance. Each attempt is met with hilarious consequences and fans are excited to see how the story unfolds in the drama:

"He can't be serious," a fan commented.

"Noh Kijun and An Jeonman bromance," a user wrote.

"this looks funny the drama gonna be pure chaos and comedy i'm so seated," a fan wrote.

Ad

Fans showed their commitment and excitement towards The Divorce Insurance by mentioning that they would be subscribing to the OTT platform. They were also funnily in a dilemma and were 'not ready' for the drama. Here's what they said:

"Oh great... I'm going back to Amazon Prime for this," a user wrote.

"I'm not ready for this Are u ready?! I'm not ready," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Really looking forward to this !" another fan wrote.

All you need to know about The Divorce Insurance starring Lee Dong-wook in the lead

Ad

The Divorce Insurance is a comedy-drama that follows a product development team working in an insurance company. The team is led by No Gi-jun (played by Lee Dong-wook) a handsome and talented man who has been thrice divorced. His proposition for a new product is simple. There is insurance for all kinds of things so there should be insurance against divorce too.

He is joined by Kang Han-deul (played by Lee Joo-bin), a risk assessor, An Jeon-man (played by Lee Kwang-soo), a special advisor and quantitative analyst Jeon Na-rae (played by Lee Da-hee), and another employee Jo A-young (played by WJSN's EXY).

Ad

This team in The Divorce Insurance drama prepares to justify and market the newest product - divorce insurance. From putting up a stall at a wedding shopping fair to convincing other married couples - the team does it all and with hilarious outcomes each time.

The Divorce Insurance will premiere on March 31, 2025. The drama will have 12 episodes, with two episodes airing each week. It will air on tvN in South Korea and on Prime Video internationally. It will be the next Monday-Tuesday drama replacing My Dear Nemesis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback