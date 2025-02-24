"Like a typical insurance commercial" - Fans react hilariously as tvN drops the first trailer for Divorce Insurance starring Lee Dong-wook

tvN has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy drama Divorce Insurance starring Lee Dong-wook in the lead. The trailer was released across tvN's official social media handles on February 24, 2025.

Ad

It featured the lead cast of the show, Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee, in a commercial-like teaser introducing the show's premise. Fans were amazed by the out-of-the-box approach to creating the teaser. Here's how they reacted:

"Lolll this promo is so funnyyyyy. Like a typical insurance commercial"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I'M LAUGHING MY A*S OUT WITH EVERY TEASER PROMOS OF THIS DRAMA The production is definitely staying true with their gimmicks I LOVE THE COMMITMENT!" one X user wrote.

"why is this giving korean tv ads vibes so funny i have to watch," another fan wrote.

"Lmao the way this looks like an actual insurance ad," another user commented.

Ad

Fans quickly noted the fine details in the teaser. Lee Dong-wook and Lee Joo-bin were standing on boxes to be of equal height as Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Da-hee. The fans also appreciated the hilarious take on commercial TV ads to stay true to the insurance theme of the show. They also noted the signature style of Lee Won-suk, the drama's director.

"Dongwook and Joobin need to stand on boxes to be on the same height with Kwangsoo and Dahee LMFAO Even just this already make this so hilarious," a fan commented.

Ad

"It looks like an ad... as a marketing major I would dig this," another fan wrote.

"this is soooo director lee wonsuk coded," another X user wrote.

tvN's upcoming drama Divorce Insurance: Plot, cast and all you need to know

Ad

Divorce Insurance follows the employees of a divorce insurance company in the product development department. No Gi-jun (played by Lee Dong-wook) is a talented employee. However, he has been divorced three times. His wallet has thus become empty. He does, however, share his divorce stories without thinking about the prejudice and judgment.

He sets up a divorce insurance team at his company with Kang Han-deul (Lee Joo-bin), An Jeon-man (Lee Kwang-soo), and Jeon Na-rae (Lee Da-hee). Han-deul is an underwriter who has to review insurance contracts. She is also divorced. Jeon-man is a very cautious man. He evaluates the risks and suggests accident prevention measures and effective insurance programs.

Ad

Na-rae is also a divorcee who separated from her husband over the difference right after returning from their honeymoon. She is the special advisory quantitative analyst on the team.

Director Lee Won-suk, known for his past work like Killing Romance helms this drama whereas Lee Jae-yoon, who wrote Secret Inspector & Joy is the screenwriter.

Divorce Insurance is slated to release on March 31, 2025. It will be available on tvN in South Korea and on Prime Video in selected regions. The drama will feature 12 episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback