"Oh He's a fan fr" — Fans react as Tom Cruise encourages BTS' Jin to become an IMF agent 

On May 20, 2025, American actor Tom Cruise encouraged the K-pop boy band BTS' Jin to become an IMF agent during his appearance in episode 35 of the idol's variety series Run Jin, leaving the fandom amused. The episode, titled Mission: Jin-Possible, was uploaded on the band's official YouTube channel, BANGANTV.

During the conversation, BTS' Jin asked Tom Cruise what he could do to prove himself capable of becoming an IMF agent. In response, the actor provided him with several scenarios. He asked the idol if he wanted to participate in fighting, gymnastics, or technology. He also asked if the singer wanted to race cars, motorcycles, or jump off buildings.

In response, the Rope It singer said that he would rather not do any of those. To that, Cruise said that he had watched the idol do gymnastics, run, jump, and climb. Jin further suggested that he would like to take on the role of the radio guy. In response, the action hero suggested some scenarios.

"The radio guy who is traveling in an airplane that's on fire as they're talking on the radio. And it's gotta land, but you gotta keep on the radio. Or in a car chase, and you gotta stay on the radio. And then, the guy who's driving gets shot, and then you have to take over," Cruise shared.

BTS' Jin was stunned by Cruise's suggestion and stated he felt he could not become an IMF agent in that scenario. Then, Cruise presented a new scene where the radio guy would be in a musical number where he had to dance, sing, and write songs. The Running Wild singer agreed to it and stated he would try to do it.

Subsequently, the conversation went viral among the fandom, who were elated to see Tom Cruise's efforts in encouraging BTS' Jin to become an IMF agent. An X user tweeted that since the actor had suggested so many scenarios and recalled the singer's previous adventures, he must be a fan.

"Oh He's a fan fr, he wasn't playing," the user tweeted.

The fandom observed and reacted to BTS' Jin's face as Tom Cruise mentioned the different scenarios of him being an IMF agent.

"His face getting cuter and cuter Oh i just know Tom had to hold himself back from having a cuteness aggression cz LOOK AT HIM AWWW😭😭😭," a fan reacted.

"Before this im thinking JIN will tease TOM CRUISE HAHAHA but its the other way around😂," a fan shared.

"the concept of tom cruise checking out run jin episodes before approaching him," a fan commented.

"Jin's face when tom cruise asked him in what way he wanna be the IMF agent is k!lling me🤣& the fact that tom cruise watched the past run jin eps of him doing gymnastics, climbing, running so he KNOWS jin got it like that😭😭😭," a fan mentioned.

Some of the internet users mentioned Tom Cruise might be watching Run Jin closely and hence he could imagine BTS' Jin in several scenarios.

"IJBOL THE WAY TOM CRUISE WAS SUGGESTING JIN IMF AGENT CATEGORIES AND AFTER HEARING HE WAS LIKE "I THINK I MIGHT BE BETTER AS OFF BTS"🤣They are just soo chaotic and amazing," a user reacted.

"This is like the cutest thing I've ever seen Seokjin my baby," a user shared.

"How closely has he been watching Run jin hhh," a user mentioned.

"Let's pretend to be shocked when we'll see him in a next mission impossible," a user commented.

BTS' Jin released his second EP, Echo

BTS' Jin (Image via Getty)

On May 16, BTS' Jin dropped his second extended play, Echo, through BigHit Music. The record featured seven tracks, which are listed below:

Don't Say You Love Me

Nothing Without Your Love

Loser (ft. Yena)

Rope It

With the Clouds (구름과 떠나는 여행)

Background

To Me, Today (오늘의 나에게)

The K-pop idol will also embark on a world tour titled #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR this year, as revealed by BigHit Music through an X post in April 2025. The venue details have been provided below:

June 28 and June 29: Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5 and July 6: Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12 and July 13: Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17 and July 18: Anaheim, Honda Center

July 22 and July 23: Dallas, American Airlines Center

July 26 and July 27: Tampa, Amalie Arena

July 30 and July 31: Newark, Prudential Center

August 5 and August 6: London, The 02

August 9 and August 10: Amsterdamn, Ziggo Dome

BTS' Jin's variety series Run Jin's episode 36 is slated for release on May 27, 2025.

