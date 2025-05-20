"Least streamed song on the album"- Fans outraged as Kiss of Life's Julie will be featured on Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi's song, What's Your Problem?

On May 19, 2025, many internet users expressed disappointment over Kiss of Life's Julie collaborating with Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi on the upcoming track What's Your Problem.

The backlash came from a past controversy during Julie's birthday live broadcast in April 2025. The group wore black hip-hop styles, including outfits and hairstyles, which led to accusations of cultural appropriation and racial insensitivity.

At that time, S2 Entertainment released an apology statement about the controversy and assured them that it would not happen again. However, the internet users seemed to be still displeased with Kiss of Life and their recent controversy. They showcased their unwillingness to stream the upcoming track as Julie would be joining Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi. An X user tweeted:

"we will make sure that this is the least streamed song on the album."

The internet users shared a negative opinion about the upcoming track What's Your Problem.

"I suppose every album needs that one song everyone skips,"- a fan reacted.

"the song was obviously recorded before the accident, they can't pull out the song anymore and the possibility it was already arranged for aseul upcoming concert,"- a fan shared.

"her doing a “90s hiphop” song after getting cancelled for having a “90s hiphop” bday party ???? oh shes very bold , thats actually disrespectful ngl,"- a fan commented.

The internet users claimed that Kiss of Life's Julie would allegedly ruin the upcoming track featuring Red Velvet members.

"and THIS will be the proof on how one single person can ruin a song,"- a user reacted.

"what's sm's problem for taking julie when they got aespa in the house,"- a user shared.

"out of all female idols why kiof? i get that it was most likely recorded way before the julie bday live but like couldn’t they re-record her parts with someone? idk it’s gonna bring hate to irene and seulgi,"- a user mentioned.

More about Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi's upcoming album Tilt

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi's album Tilt is the second mini album. It would feature an eponymous title track. The physical record would be available in five versions, including three Photo Book versions, Smart Album (QR), and Package. The tracklist for the piece is listed below:

Tilt What's Your Problem (feat.. Julie of Kiss of Life) Irresistible Girl Next Door Trampoline Heaven

According to K-pop fandom site, What's Your Problem would showcase the 90s hip-hop R&B sound in a sophisticated and modern manner. The site further reads:

"Irene and Seulgi's refreshing vocals show a cool attitude and confidence that doesn't dwell on others who judge you by their standards. KISS OF LIFE's Julie, who participated in the rap feature, adds synergy."

Tilt is slated for release on May 26, 2025, through SM Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment, respectively.

