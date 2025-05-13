On May 12, 2025, Red Velvet and Shinee's official Instagram shared a video, where Seulgi was joined by Joy, Key, Irene, and Minho for a new TikTok video, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The celebrities participated in the challenge, 'Who took Seulgi's nail tip.' Subsequently, they flaunted their colored nails, accompanied by sarcastic dancing moves.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the K-pop idol's latest TikTok video, featuring Red Velvet member, circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over their impact and influence. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"K-pop powerhouse squad! Seulgi's TikTok with Joy, Irene, Key, and Minho is everything!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated that Red Velvet's recent TikTok nail video was their favorite. Many observed that they could not contain their excitement watching Irene's laugh.

"LMFAOOA THIS IS MY FAVORITE VIDEO EVER,"- a fan reacted.

"i love how irene can barely contain her laugh,"- a fan shared.

"my shineevelvet..... it's okay i accept you even with how incredibly millennial you are,"- a fan commented.

Ad

The fandom stated they were delighted to see Red Velvet member, Irene, Joy, Key, and Minho together for a TikTok video.

"what on earth is going on bruh,"- a user reacted.

"Seulgi with that 2020 tiktok swag,"- a user shared.

"Red Velvet' member recently shared a delightful TikTok video featuring fellow Red Velvet members Joy and Irene, alongside SHINee's Key and Minho,"- a user mentioned.

Ad

More about Red Velvet's Seulgi

Red Velvet member, also known as Kang Seul-gi, is a multifaceted personality with expertise in singing and dancing. She has been a part of the sub-units Red Velvet-Irene & Seulgi, and the supergroup Got The Best. She made her debut as a member of Red Velvet on August 1, 2014, and released the first single Happiness.

Subsequently, she was featured in the musical School Oz where she played the role of Dorothy. She also appeared in the South Korean variety program Off to School. The female artist unveiled the debut extended play 28 Reasons on October 4, 2022. It featured six tracks and was released through SM Entertainment and Dreamus. The record featured six tracks, including 28 Reasons, Dead Man Runnin, Bad Boy, Sad Girl (featuring Be'O), Anywhere but Home, Los Angeles, and Crown.

Ad

In recent news, Red Velvet released the seventh extended play, Cosmic, through Sm Entertainment on June 24, 2024. It featured seven tracks, including Cosmic, Sunflower, Last Drop, Love Arcade, Bubble, Night Drive, and Sweet Dreams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More