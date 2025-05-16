On May 16, 2025, BTS Jin hosted a live in support of the release of his comeback album, Echo. During the live, the BTS member's bandmates j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook joined in and started spamming the comment section with their playful messages.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This happened while the Epiphany singer was interacting with fans and starting to talk about random things. Some fans stated that it looked like they were witnessing Bangtan's chatroom conversation.

Interestingly, the comments from the BTS members continued to pour in even after the live had ended. Jin had to go to the Weverse comment section to tell the members to leave the live chat.

Fans took to the internet to discuss this chaotic live, with members jumping into the comment sections. One fan said that this is their Bangtan family.

Ad

"Jimin and hobi having a private convo in army gc and jin talking about with the clouds how he was inspired by an anime oh this is my bangtan family," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar comments continued on X, where fans emotionally remarked how they missed them so much.

"hobi, jimin , taehyung and now jungkook commenting in jin's livestream and im literally shaking , crying and throwing up.. god knows what will become of me when i will see the seven of them back together," reacted another fan on X.

"nothing is more wholesome and chaotic than tannies assembling and using the weverse live as their personal group chat oh lord i have missed my family so much," remarked another fan.

Ad

"They're literally having an entire conversation there, it seems like we're having a live interaction with their GC or smtg MY FAM IS SO CHAOTIC AND FUNNY AHHH I MISS THEM SO MUCH plus not Jungkook telling us how he pranked taehyung again, reminds me of their AYS days," wrote a fan on X.

Ad

More fan comments poured in as fans called the live "chaotic" and noted that they are "so back".

"I was laughing so much reading their replies, seeing how they were still talking aven once the live broadcast finished, and they thought "ah, this is how happiness feel" a little more than 3 weeks," said another fan on X.

"taekook on a call while spamming jin’s live, jimin and hobi having whole conversations in the chat, endless notifs of them commenting from weverse…… this is just a glimpse back into the ot7 chaos that will unfold soon, we are so back," celebrated another fan.

Ad

"Jin's live ended with 193 messages from Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook. They were still talking after the live ended. And then Jin came to kick them out. The BH team couldn't end the live either because they all were still talking. Oh that was SO CHAOTIC," added a fan on X.

More about BTS Jin's latest album, Echo

The BTS member released his second solo EP, Echo, with its lead single, Don't Say You Love Me, on May 16, 2025. The album, which consists of seven tracks, was released via BIGHIT MUSIC.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

BIGHIT MUSIC, in the album's release notice, stated that it conveys universal emotions and experiences from the Awake vocalist's perspective. The notice further remarks:

"The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound."

The album also features former Iz*One member, Yena, on the track, Loser. The rest of the tracks on the album are:

Don't Say You Love Me Nothing Without Your Love Loser" (featuring Yena) Rope It A Journey with the Clouds (구름과 떠나는 여행) Background To Today's Me (오늘의 나에게)

Ad

In other news, Jin is all set to embark on a concert tour named RunSeokJin Ep.tour, starting June 28, 2025, in Seoul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More