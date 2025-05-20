"Tuesdays will no longer be the same"- Fans emotional as BTS' Jin's Run Jin final episode is set to air next week 

On May 20, 2025, BANGTAN TV officially dropped the preview for BTS' Jin's Run Jin's episode 36, the finale, leaving the fandom emotional. MC Sandeul will appear as the final guest for the segment. The 28-second clip showcased highlights from previous episodes, presented in a collage-like format.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The scene transitions to BTS' Jin singer saying:

"There's still 1 episode left, thank you."

The preview further features the artist taking on different challenges and games head-on. Subsequently, the news about Run Jin's last episode quickly spread online, sparking reactions. Fans expressed sadness and dejection, with many saying that their Tuesdays would no longer feel the same.

"My Tuesdays will no longer be the same."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans celebrated the success of BTS' Jin's Run Jin, stating that it had been a major source of entertainment while watching the episodes. Many also expressed their desire for the show to continue, sharing how much they would miss it. The member was praised for his hard work and dedication in creating the variety program.

"Run Jin is a huge success and so much fun, becoming a beloved staple. Hope they won’t end this, instead just have a short break,"- a fan reacted.

Ad

"I don’t want Run Jin to end. It has been the highlight of my week for 35 weeks straight. I hope we can trend something big next Tuesday to express our gratitude. Hopefully one day Run Jin will return. He really has created an amazing show with a whole new vibe and feeling," a fan shared.

Ad

"Final Episode"" Seokjina, Thank you for working so hard to make us happy, I hope we are making you happy too. What you created with #달려라석진 is top tier entertainment, I wish for more success to come to it," a fan commented.

"RunJin finally epsiode next weekSuch bittersweet feelings, he's kept us so happy and entertained with Run Jin in the absence of Run BTS, have no doubt we'll get Run BTS again soon, but I'm gonna miss quality time with Jin every week,"- another fan mentioned.

Ad

Fans also suggested organizing a trending event on social media to express their gratitude for BTS' Jin.

"I feel so emotional at his effort to keep us entertained right up until he reunited with his brothers man. Chapter 2 is nothing like anything any group has ever given their fans I will forever cherish it," a user reacted.

"It feels like yesterday when we started getting RUN JIN every tuesday.. how the heck did we alr reached till final episode??? i just wanna say THANK YOU SEOKJIN THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU DID TO MAKE US HAPPY," a user remarked .

Ad

"i hope this is those last run jin ep they always saybut come up with 4 new episodes. like they did when HAPPY released , Echo and now Run seokjin Tour,"- another user commented.

"We seriously should do a big trending event next week to thank Jin for the yearlong entertainment he gave us. So many beautiful memories," a user mentioned.

Ad

BTS' Jin's upcoming Run Jin tour

On April 18, 2025, BIGHIT Music took to the X announcing that BTS' Jin would embark on the RUNSEOKJIN_EP Tour starting in South Korea. The venue details have been provided below:

June 28 and June 29, 2025, Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5 and July 6, 2025, Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12 and July 13, 2025, Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17 and July 18, 2025, Anaheim, Honda Center

July 22 and July 23, 2025, Dallas, American Airlines Center

July 26 and July 27, 2025, Tampa, Amalie Arena

July 30 and July 31, 2025, Newark, Prudential Center

August 5 and August 6, 2025, London, The 02

August 9 and August 10, 2025, Amsterdamn, Ziggo Dome

Ad

BTS' Jin released his much-anticipated second extended play, Echo, on May 16, 2025, through BigHit Music. The EP features the title track Don't Say You Love Me. The other songs were Nothing Without Your Love, Rope It, Loser (featuring Yena), With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today.

Run Jin episode 36 is slated for release on May 27, 2025, at 9 pm KST, on BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More