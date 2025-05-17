BTS' Jin reveals Tom Cruise reached out to him to star in Run Jin & talked with his family via video call 

On Saturday, May 17, 2025, BTS' Jin appeared on Wendy's Youngstreet SBS radio program where he revealed how American actor and film producer Tom Cruise reached out to him to star in his show Run Jin. He further disclosed how the actor interacted with his family through a video call.

The Rope It singer stated that he was grateful and honored when Tom Cruise's team approached him and his team directly. He added, as translated by X user @Jiniya1204:

"I feel so grateful and honored. It was not us that reached out to him. It was Tom Cruise's team that contacted us first to tell us he wanted to guest star in my show. So we told them we'll arrange it to best fit them. And I got to pre-screen his movie that releases this time."

BTS' Jin's family had a video call with Tom Cruise on Parent's Day

During the conversation with Wendy on her radio program, BTS' Jin revealed that the day when he was invited for Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible pre-screening, it was Parents' Day in South Korea.

The singer asked the American actor if he could take a selfie with him to show to his mother. In response, the latter told him to start a video call with his mother. The Running Wild singer added as translated by X user @Jiniya1204:

"So I asked if that's ok, and my mom actually answered the call, and she was with my grandpa, aunt, and uncle together. When I said 'Mom, say hi to Mr. Tom Cruise, she goes, 'Omg what is happening?!' and she was so happy."

Subsequently, the radio host said that Jin's family must be over the moon. In response, he said that they were. Wendy further said that she wondered when she would get a chance to video call with Tom Cruise in his lifetime.

Later in the show, the BTS member also revealed the story behind adding the horse neighing sound in the Rope It track. He added, as translated by X user @Jiniya1204:

"After the song was completed and while I was listening to it... a fun idea popped up in my mind. So I asked Pd-nim, 'Why don't we record my horse neighing sound for the beginning one?' he responded, 'Oh that sounds fun. Go for it.'"

While narrating the story, BTS' Jin said as an aside that the "horse neighing sounds [were] added in the very beginning, and at the very end." Talking about it further, he mentioned:

"So I recorded that sound. But then using mine only sounded a bit blended, so we ended up combining it with (the real horse sound)."

In recent news, BTS' Jin released his second extended play, Echo, on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time. It featured Don't Say You Love Me as the title track.

