"Love him so talented"- Fans react as BTS' Jin set to perform 'Don't Say You Love Me' on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show 

On May 14, Jimmy Fallon officially announced through X account that BTS' Jin will be performing Don't Say You Love Me on the American talk show The Tonight Show. The comedian and host shared a forty-one-second clip where he was watching the teaser video for the forthcoming track.

Ad

Suddenly, he uttered the words, including Echo, Hello, and Anybody There, which echoed throughout the corridor. In response, Jin asked Jimmy to guess who's returning to the show. Subsequently, the host said it must be the Running Wild singer. Later, Jin said,

"Yes, can I have a Seven-piece chicken meal with a Diet Coke?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The host asked whether the I'll Be There singer was still talking to him, to which the latter said that he should just serve him a Coke. Later, Jin revealed that he will be back on the program on May 21, 2025.

Subsequently, BTS' Jin's news about performing Don't Say You Love Me on the show went viral. The fans expressed excitement, and an X user tweeted,

"Love him so talented."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fans stated they could not wait to see BTS' Jin performing on The Tonight Show. Some also mentioned they loved how Jimmy Fallon treated the BTS members with respect.

"YESSSSSSSSS LET'S GOOOOO, can't wait to see BTS #Jin perform his title track with his usual silver voice! MAY 21st is marked on my calendar! thank you," a fan reacted.

"So excited we get to see Jin on your show again!! I'm happy for you too, Jimmy...you get to hang out with Jin," a fan shared.

Ad

"I'm glad though because Jimmy is genuinely one of the best hosts there is. He actually treats the tannies with the respect they deserve," a fan commented.

Many added that they were proud of BTS' Jin as his schedule was packed with many promotional activities for Echo.

"The picture placement in that Wall of Fame: Chris Martin, BTS, Jin. As they should. Cause legends," an X user observed.

Ad

"Awwwww, i knew it. So good to see that all of the guys feel good about this show and cometo see Jimmy," an X user shared.

"Wowwwwwwwww our seokjini is fully booked for may to July it's seokjini week I'm so happy and excited eargely looking forward to it you deserve to be so proud of you always thank you for everything gorgeous angel god bless you boundlessly thank you for preparing so many thing," an X a user mentioned.

Ad

More about BTS' Jin's album Echo

BTS' Jin will be releasing his second extended play, Echo, through BigHit Music on May 16, 2025. It featured seven tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (featuring Yena), Rope It, A Journey with the Clouds, Background, and To Today's Me.

Ad

Prior to Echo, the idol dropped his debut extended play, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music. It featured six tracks, including Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy), and I Will Come to You.

The male artist will perform Don't Say You Love Me on May 21 at The Tonight Show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More