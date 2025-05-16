"It would be the easiest to listen"— BTS' Jin discloses the reason for selecting the album and title track 'Don't Say You Love Me' 

On May 16, 2025, BTS' Jin disclosed the reason for selecting the album Echo and the title track Don't Say You Love Me during an exclusive interview with the South Korean media outlet Newsen. He also shed light on the composition of the record. The Running Wild singer stated that he composed the album with songs that were good to perform without being restricted by a specific genre.
He mentioned wanting to have fun during the performance so listeners could enjoy it. He further elaborated on the selection of Don't Say You Love Me as the title track and added, as translated by X user @btschartsdailyc:
"I composed the album with songs that are easy to perform without being limited by genre. Because when you perform, you have to have fun so that the listeners can enjoy it too. But above all, I wanted the title song to be a song that is easy to listen to. 'Don't Say You Love Me' has a slower tempo than the other songs, but I was sure it would be the easiest to listen to."
BTS' Jin talked about his recent interaction with Coldplay
During the interview with the publication, BTS's Jin recounted his recent interaction with the British rock band Coldplay. He performed with them during their Music of the Spheres world tour on tracks including The Astronaut and My Universe. He mentioned, as translated by X user @btschartsdailyc:
"When I heard that my brothers were performing in Korea, I wanted to work with them again, and thankfully, we got along well. They are my brothers. (Laughs) Even during their world tour, they carried the character doll 'Wootta' that I gave them as a gift. I thought they must have been exposed to rain and other hardships, so I gave them a new Wootteo."
BTS' Jin further elaborated on how he felt acting for the first time. He confessed that, initially, it was awkward and clumsy. BTS' Jin stated he was nervous and that things did not go as he had imagined.
Subsequently, he expressed gratitude to Shin Se-kyung for her passionate performance and help. He also mentioned that if fans observed closely, they could notice him acting strangely.
BTS' Jin released his second extended play, Echo, through BigHit Music on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time. The record features seven tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. Yena), Rope It, With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today.
He is scheduled to perform Don't Say You Love Me on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on May 16, 2025.