"BEST COLLAB IN THE ALBUM"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie's Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) surpasses 100 M streams on Spotify

On May 24, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie's Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, leaving the fandom proud. The track emerged as the female artist's ninth song to achieve the milestone. It also became the fifth piece from Ruby to reach the feat.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For those unversed, Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) was the third track from Jennie's first full-length studio album, Ruby. It was released on March 7, 2025, by ODD ATELIER and Columbia Records, respectively.

The record featured 15 tracks, including Intro: JANE with FKJ, like JENNIE, start a war, Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa), with the IE (way up), Extral (feat. Doechii), Mantra, Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike), ZEN, Damn Right (with Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis), F.T.S, Filter, Seoul City, Starlight, and twin.

Ad

Subsequently, the female artist's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom:

"BEST COLLAB IN THE ALBUM."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom mentioned BLACKPINK's Jennie's Ruby era dominated the industry.

"JENNIE’s ‘RUBY’ era is pure domination. Tracks like Handlebars Like Jennie ExtraL Love Hangover Mantra have all surpassed 100 million streams — making her the first female K-pop soloist in history to achieve this with a full-length album,"- a fan reacted.

"THE BEST TRACK FROM RUBY! handlebars the hit you are,"- a fan shared.

Ad

"Keep streaming all these songs along with other songs of Jennie,"- a fan mentioned.

The internet users shared multiple congratulatory snippets to celebrate the artist's latest feat.

"I don't know how people can't enjoy ruby album every song one different vibe i listening every time,"- a user reacted.

"Finally the 100 M for Handlebars , everyone keep streaming Ruby on every platform,"- a user shared.

Ad

"Congratulations queen, we are so proud of you, let's make sure it achieve more,"- a user mentioned.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie's recent activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently emerged as the first Korean soloist to be honored with the Global Force Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Moreover, she started a series of concerts titled The Ruby Experience in March 2025 for the promotion of her album. She visited many locations, including Seoul, New York, and Los Angeles.

Ad

Subsequently, she performed multiple tracks from her solo debut studio album Ruby at the arts and music festival Coachella. She made her solo debut performance at the event in 2025.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jennie was featured on the Harper's Bazaar Germany for May and June issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More