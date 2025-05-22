"I'm obsessed with this song"— Fans proud as Spotify includes BLACKPINK's Jennie’s ‘Like JENNIE’ on its 2025 Song of the Summer predictions

On May 21, 2025, Spotify included BLACKPINK's Jennie's track Like JENNIE on its 2025 Song of the Summer predictions, leaving the fandom proud. The other songs suggested by the streaming platform included Katseye's Gnarly, Lil Tecca's Dark Thoughts, Alex Warren's Ordinary, Drake's Nokia, The Marias' No One Noticed, and others.

Ad

The female artist dropped Like JENNIE on March 7, 2025, the fourth track of her debut studio full-length album, Ruby. It was released through Odd Atelier and Columbia Records, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, Spotify's latest predictions about Like JENNIE being the Song of the Summer circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They agreed with the speculation made by the audio listening platform.

"Indeed, I'm obsessed with this song this summer," an X user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The internet users mentioned they have listened to BLACKPINK's Jennie's Like JENNIE multiple times, and it would surely win the tag of 'Song of the Summer.'

"of course like jennie is the real summer hit," a fan reacted.

"I'm obsessed with it... you wouldn't believe how many times I've listened to it," a fan shared.

"It’s more of “Song of the year," a fan commented.

Ad

Internet users also claimed that BLACKPINK's Like JENNIE would win a Grammy as well.

"Jennie had so much impact & everyone was singing her song & doing her dance. It was a wild time. I wish we could go back to the day it dropped & Coachella weekend 2," a user reacted.

"Yall im calling it Jennie is bagging that best new artist Grammys so better bookmark this lol," a user mentioned.

Ad

"KEEP STREAMING LIKE JENNIE," a user shared.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie's Ruby album

BLACKPINK's Jennie released the full-length solo debut studio album Ruby on March 7, 2025, through ODD ATELIER and Columbia Records, as aforementioned. The record featured fifteen tracks, which have been listed below:

Intro: Jane (with FKJ) - 1:38 Like Jennie - 2:03 Start a War - 2:45 Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) - 3:04 With the IE (Way Up) - 2:43 Extral (feat. Doechii) - 2:47 Mantra - 2:16 Love Hangover (with Dominic Fike) - 3:00 Zen - 3:21 Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis) - 3:50 F.T.S. - 2:32 Filter - 2:31 Seoul City - 2:44 Starlight - 2:48 Twin - 3:28

Ad

In recent news, the female artist made her solo performance debut at the Coachella Arts and Music Festival.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More