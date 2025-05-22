"I'm obsessed with this song"— Fans proud as Spotify includes BLACKPINK's Jennie’s ‘Like JENNIE’ on its 2025 Song of the Summer predictions

On May 21, 2025, Spotify included BLACKPINK's Jennie's track Like JENNIE on its 2025 Song of the Summer predictions, leaving the fandom proud. The other songs suggested by the streaming platform included Katseye's Gnarly, Lil Tecca's Dark Thoughts, Alex Warren's Ordinary, Drake's Nokia, The Marias' No One Noticed, and others.
The female artist dropped Like JENNIE on March 7, 2025, the fourth track of her debut studio full-length album, Ruby. It was released through Odd Atelier and Columbia Records, respectively.
Subsequently, Spotify's latest predictions about Like JENNIE being the Song of the Summer circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They agreed with the speculation made by the audio listening platform.
"Indeed, I'm obsessed with this song this summer," an X user tweeted.
The internet users mentioned they have listened to BLACKPINK's Jennie's Like JENNIE multiple times, and it would surely win the tag of 'Song of the Summer.'
"of course like jennie is the real summer hit," a fan reacted.
"I'm obsessed with it... you wouldn't believe how many times I've listened to it," a fan shared.
"It’s more of “Song of the year," a fan commented.
Internet users also claimed that BLACKPINK's Like JENNIE would win a Grammy as well.
"Jennie had so much impact & everyone was singing her song & doing her dance. It was a wild time. I wish we could go back to the day it dropped & Coachella weekend 2," a user reacted.
"Yall im calling it Jennie is bagging that best new artist Grammys so better bookmark this lol," a user mentioned.
"KEEP STREAMING LIKE JENNIE," a user shared.
More about BLACKPINK's Jennie's Ruby album
BLACKPINK's Jennie released the full-length solo debut studio album Ruby on March 7, 2025, through ODD ATELIER and Columbia Records, as aforementioned. The record featured fifteen tracks, which have been listed below:
- Intro: Jane (with FKJ) - 1:38
- Like Jennie - 2:03
- Start a War - 2:45
- Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) - 3:04
- With the IE (Way Up) - 2:43
- Extral (feat. Doechii) - 2:47
- Mantra - 2:16
- Love Hangover (with Dominic Fike) - 3:00
- Zen - 3:21
- Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis) - 3:50
- F.T.S. - 2:32
- Filter - 2:31
- Seoul City - 2:44
- Starlight - 2:48
- Twin - 3:28
In recent news, the female artist made her solo performance debut at the Coachella Arts and Music Festival.