"King of pop"- Fans proud as BTS' Jungkook's Dreamers World Cup performance becomes the first live performance by an Asian soloist to hit 200 M views 

On May 21, 2025, BTS' Jungkook's Dreamers World Cup Opening Ceremony performance video emerged as the first live performance video by an Asian soloist to surpass 200 million views, leaving the fandom proud. For the unversed, the track was released on November 20, in alignment with the first match of 2022's FIFA World Cup and its opening ceremony.

The song was penned by songwriters, including Jungkook, Mustapha El Ouari, Pat Devine, and RedOne. It conveyed the messages of hope, respect, and unity to synchronize with the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Subsequently, the male artist's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. The internet users shared multiple celebratory posts to commemorate his milestone. An X user tweeted:

"CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK #Jungkook #jungkookweloveyou king of pop."

The fandom stated that they were nervous on the day when BTS' Jungkook shook the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony with his song Dreamers. Many also expressed their desire to watch him perform again in the future.

"I remember I was so nervous on that night ,I was sitting next to my TV waiting for Jungkook to show up you were absolutely PERFECT,my love!!!!! Perfect performance and you looked SO HANDSOME,"- a fan reacted.

"Congratulations jungkookI hope we see him perform again soon,"- a fan shared.

"A milestone as legendary as Jungkook himself! First Asian soloist to hit 200M views ,that’s pure history in the making. Dreamers truly dreams big and shines even brighter,"- a fan commented.

The internet users referred to BTS' Jungkook as the History Maker. They stated they were proud of him.

"My baby! I literally cried that day! I can’t wait to see him in a big stage again but this time by himself …Our huge global pop Star Jeon Jung Kook, really deserves it,"- a user reacted.

"I'm so very proud of you,"-a user commented.

More about BTS' Jungkook's discography

BTS' Jungkook released the full-length studio album Golden on November 3, 2023, through BigHit Music. The record was distributed by YG Plus and Geffen Records, respectively. It featured eleven tracks, which are listed below:

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) Seven (Explicit Ver.) (feat. Latto) Standing Next to You Yes or No Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) Hate You Somebody Too Sad to Dance Shot Glass of Tears Seven (Clean Ver.) (feat. Latto)

Following the release of Golden, the title track Standing Next To You won at M Countdown on November 9, 2023, and November 16, 2023, respectively.

BTS' Jungkook is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

