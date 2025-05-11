"YOU FREE NAMJOON! HE HAS SERVED ENOUGH" — Fans react as BTS' RM shares military countdown story on Instagram

On May 11, 2025, BTS' RM took to his Instagram story, sharing a military countdown story, leaving fans emotional. The update revealed that only thirty days remained until his discharge from duty. For those unversed, the artist enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Taehyung.

Soon after, RM's Instagram story circulated on social media and went viral among fans. They were emotional watching his eagerness to return to the entertainment industry. An X user tweeted:

"YALL FREE NAMJOON!!! HE HAS SERVED ENOUGH."

Fans expressed their joy, noting that the idol would be discharged in 30 days. They also expressed anticipation for the happy moments that would arrive with the rapper's return to the industry.

"ONE MONTH ONE MORE MONTH WE MADE IT," a fan reacted.

"JUST A LITTLE BIT MORE, BELOVED JOONIE," another fan shared.

"they made it and we made it and I still can't believe that...I'm super proud of them and of us we kept the promise and we stayed for the best moments that are yet to come," an X user commented.

Meanwhile, some netizens mentioned they should free BTS' RM from the service as soon as possible.

"hes gonna post this every 10 day then every day when it's only 10 days left," another user shared.

"just know that you will never be as excited the same as namjoon for that bts comeback," one fan commented.

More about BTS' RM's recent activities

Epik High's Tablo and BTS' RM recently dropped the rap and hip-hop track Stop The Rain on May 2, 2025. It was released through OURS Co. and RYCE MUSIC GROUP. The track was distributed by Genie Music. In a Weverse interview, the former described the song as a hopeful song and mentioned:

"You have to write it raw. And I just want to tell both ur fanbases, just in case, that there's no need to worry. It shows how strong we are that it's called 'Stop The Rain.' It's actually a hopeful song."

BTS' RM released the second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024, through BigHit Music. The album featured eleven tracks, including Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, Out of Love, Domodachi (featuring Little Simz), ? (interlude), Groin, Heaven, Lost!, Around the World in a Day (featuring Moses Sumney), Credit Roll, and Come Back to Me.

Kim Namjoon is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

