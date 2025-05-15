"Well deserved"— Fans proud as BTS' Jungkook's 3D and Standing Next to You wins Most Performed Songs of the Year at 2025 BMI Pop Awards  

On May 15, BTS' Jungkook 's 3D and Standing Next to You bagged the Most Performed Songs of the Year at the 2025 BMI Pop Awards, leaving the fandom proud. The announcement was made through the official website.

BMI honors the songs that have the highest radio plays and streams in the United States over the last year. Benson Boone and Taylor Swift bagged the BMI Champion Award and Songwriter of the Year Award, respectively.

Subsequently, Golden Maknae's latest milestone at the BMI Pop Music Awards circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the male artist.

"Jungkook! Well deserved legend, he's doing it like after two years of the song release proud of u," an X user tweeted.

The fandom stated BTS' Jungkook was a consistent King as he won accolades at the BMI Pop Music Awards for three consecutive years in a row. Many flaunted that the male artist achieved the milestone without any substantial activities during his military service.

"Winning it 3 years in a row we love a consistent king and with 2 songs in 2025 So hot of him . Congratulations Jungkook," a fan reacted.

"winning awards after nearly 2 years of their release? oh jungkook, you're such a hitmaker," a fan shared.

"award shows are really not ready for his comeback hes more relevant that active musician despite being inactive for 2 years," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that BTS' Jungkook 's talent, dedication, and passion continued to be showcased through his milestones.

"Congratulations Jungkook! Your talent, dedication, and passion shine through every note. So proud of you ,this is so well deserved. CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK," a user mentioned.

"CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK. SEVEN. STANDING NEXT TO YOU. 3D. when you're a king you can win 3 awards from 1 album," a user shared.

"Deserved! Timeless hits, proud of Kookie," a user commented.

More about BTS' Jungkook 's discography

BTS' Jungkook released his full-length debut studio album Golden on November 3, 2023, through BigHit Music. The record featured 11 tracks, which have been listed below:

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) - 3:21 Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) - 2:51 Seven (Explicit Ver.) (feat. Latto) - 3:03 Standing Next to You - 3:26 Yes or No - 2:27 Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) - 2:26 Hate You- 2:34 Somebody - 2:48 Too Sad to Dance - 2:55 Shot Glass of Tears - 2:47 Seven (Clean Ver.) (feat. Latto) - 3:03

In recent news, the Golden Maknae is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

